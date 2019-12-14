GRAHAM — There are hundreds of people in the Alamance County jail, but five fewer than there probably would be without a new local bail fund.

“It’s a revolving fund, so that’s how it works,” said Lisa Rowden with the Alamance chapter of Down Home North Carolina. “We bail somebody out, they come to court, get their case resolved, that money comes back to us, and back into the fund; we’re able to bail somebody else out.”

The group started its bail fund nearly a year ago January. With donations and matching funds, it raised more than its $5,000 goal, according to its fundraising page, and bonded out the first person Oct. 2, according to the group’s Facebook page.

Since then, the fund has gotten five people out of the county jail on bonds ranging from $350 to $1,000 — fairly typical for misdemeanor to low-level felonies. One defendant already resolved his case, and his bail money returned to the fund, Rowden said.

Rowden and her group are critics of the entire cash bail system and are pushing for local reform. It’s a small-scale part of a national bail-reform effort that lately has taken particular notice of Alamance County.

“I think if people knew how the bail system works and how it doesn’t work, I think they’d be appalled,” Rowden said.

Most people in jail are awaiting trial, so they haven’t been convicted of a crime, meaning they aren’t paying a debt to society; they just can’t raise the money to be released while they deal with their charges.

“Job loss, evictions, separation from children — these are just some of the things that occur,” said Lorraine Werts with Down Home.

The group got more than 15 people with candles to meet this week on a cold, noisy corner across from the Board of Elections with a good view of the jail to talk about bail reform.

“To have to watch a loved one sit behind bars for nonviolent, low-level crimes, to miss out on holidays to not be able to stay in touch with their children for these low-level crimes, is unacceptable,” said Lasheena King.

King had her own brush with the law back in 1996 when she was 19. She said she was separated from her young son, and her mother went through great stress trying to raise the money to get her out, and trying to understand the system she was caught up in.

Local guidelines and policies on setting bail have not changed since then.

“Change can be made now,” King said. “It’s as simple as acting.”

Over the past 20 years, King has put up money to get people she knows out when she can, help them get money to buy basic things from the jail commissary, and pay for phone time to communicate with family and lawyers. She met Rowden and some of the others in the group in court.

“They have a structure,” King said. “It’s hard to do on your own.”

