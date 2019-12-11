Several aspects of the multi-phase project should begin next year

SHALLOTTE -- For several years, Shallotte has been at work on an ambitious project that would help the town make the most of its access to the Shallotte River. Officials envisioned a pedestrian-friendly and sustainable mixed-use area in the center of town, with a riverwalk and activity center. Much of the work, though, has been in planning and paperwork. And a disagreement with a development partner about infrastructure funding hindered the project last year.

But it seems that 2020 may be the year that Shallotte begins to see results.

“There are a number of things going on,” said Shallotte Mayor Walt Eccard. “It’s been a long process. But people can now see equipment and things happening.”

The town’s Riverfront Revitalization Project concept originated in 2008 and the 400,000-square-foot project is estimated to cost more than $88 million. The multi-phase project includes construction of the riverwalk, straightening Shallotte Avenue for a better entryway into town, and relocating an ABC store across Wall Street.

“That’s already started,” Eccard said. The new building for the ABC store is expected to take eight months and the business remains in place at the corner of Main Street and Shallotte Avenue until it’s completed.

The Department of Transportation is expected to begin the road project in October.

“And the riverwalk and stormwater projects are going out for bid in January,” Eccard said. Construction along the river is prohibited from April 15 to Sept. 15, because it is a part of the protection area for the West Indian manatee.

“But we will do what we can before that,” he said. “We will start putting in the pilings.

Shallotte had originally partnered with Traditional Neighborhood Development Partners of Durham for a 121,000 square feet of commercial space, 40,625 square feet of office space and 200 residential units but started working with New South Ventures, which is also based in Durham, last year.

“It’s exciting that some of this is starting to become visible,” Eccard said.