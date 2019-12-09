For most people, taste and convenience are big factors in deciding where to eat.

What if your favorite take-out has a poor report card? Food grades are perhaps the more sought-after good grades folks want to see after graduating school.

According to Onslow County Environmental Health Program Specialist Michael Singleton, a restaurant cannot score below a 70% in inspection and stay in business.

But to get that low of a score, he said, typically requires multiple food handling violations.

"Typically when you start seeing grades in the mid -to-high-Bs, there’s some sort of food handling violation with it," Singleton said.

Those violations could fall within the realm of handwashing or could be more technical, such as faulty equipment that does not keep food within safe temperatures. Still, establishments may still receive a good inspection grade despite outward appearance. For example, a restaurant with a seemingly dirty dining room may have excellent employee training and standards for the food. So how do you find the safest place to eat? Singleton says there is no straight answer - but restaurant grades are a good starting point.

"That grade is a snapshot in time, while (the restaurant) may have an off day or a really good day, typically that grade is going to be a sound representation of the safety and quality of that restaurant," Singleton said.

Following are some little-known facts about food grades that may help in using food grades to make informed decisions about eating out.

1. It’s required by law that restaurants post their inspection grades, according to 15A NCAC 18A. You’ve probably seen the grade posted at any of your favorite restaurants - including the drive-through window. The N.C. Department of Health and Human services specifies what this grade looks like and where it goes - right down to the font size. (Which is 1.5 inches.)

2. This letter grade is the only document restaurants are allowed to display that talks about its sanitation. According to 15A NCAC 18A .2662, "No other public displays representing sanitation level of the establishment may be posted by the regulatory authority, except for sanitation awards issued by the local health department. Sanitation awards shall be in a different color and size from the grade card and must be labeled as an award."

3. Commonly referred to as AB grades, the letter grade is determined on a 10-point scale in North Carolina. There are several factors that go into the grade, but each establishment is graded on a standard scale of hygiene, food service and storage, facilities and even food sourcing, according to Singleton.

4. Any restaurant or establishment graded below a 70% loses its permit, according to North Carolina Law 15A NCAC 18A .2662. The highest-weighed sections in inspections as per the N.C. food inspection form, are handwashing and potentially hazardous food times and temperatures.

5. Different restaurants have different grading periods. Fast food restaurants are typically inspected every six months, while restaurants with greater variety of fresh food, such as the many steakhouses in Jacksonville, are graded quarterly, according to Singleton.

6. The highest scoring restaurants in Onslow County are the City Cafe, the Angry Ginger, the Dunkin Donuts on Gum Branch Road, Honey Baked Ham and Muddy’s Coffee House to name a few. All had scores of 100 in 2019. Several school cafeterias also had perfect scores.

7. Some of the lowest ranking scoring restaurants are Chopstix with a C grade, Hakata at 81.50, Ark Drive-In at 80, and China King at 82.5.