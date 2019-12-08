Burlington economic development cohort heads to Korea for business recruitment mission

A delegation of city and state representatives traveled from Burlington to South Korea last month on an economic development trade mission aimed at generating new international business connections to bring more companies to Burlington.

Burlington Economic Development Director Peter Bishop recapped the trip during Monday’s City Council work session.

A delegation comprising Bishop, N.C. Rep. Steve Ross, R-Burlington, and Katie and Chun Chung of Burlington Sister Cities traveled to Gwacheon City, Burlington’s sister city, from Nov. 10 to 16.

“We have been building a pathway toward a recruitment mission for some time,” Bishop said.

The delegation visited four cities in six days, visited 18 companies and two business organizations, and traveled more than 500 miles across South Korea. During those meetings, Bishop said, representatives talked with major corporations as well as small- and medium-size business owners about expanding to Burlington, with a focus on visits to companies representing Burlington’s primary industries.

“There are three things that we have in spades here in Burlington. We have life sciences companies — we have one of the biggest ones in the state — we have advanced manufacturing, and we still remain one of the last bastions of textile manufacturing in the United States here,” Bishop explained.

Many of the companies were already familiar with Burlington, Bishop said.

CS Carolina, a Korean yarn manufacturer, has been an important part of bringing international businesses to Burlington, Bishop said. The company came to Alamance County in the mid-2000s, expanded into Burlington, and recently completed an 80,000-square-foot, $13 million investment in the old Pioneer Plant of Burlington Industries.

“We have a Korean company that has shown success,” Bishop said. “Not to mention, we have had several other Korean companies who have been considering new foreign directed investments or new investment in the United States, have visited CS Carolina. … That has been a source of Korean companies visiting the city of Burlington, getting to know us and how we work with that company.”

Bishop said most of the meetings focused on building new relationships to open up a line of communication for future U.S. investments.

“You’re not going to necessarily get married after that first meeting, but we made a lot of great relationships,” Bishop said.

The next step is to continue growing those relationships and recruiting those businesses to Burlington, he said.

“One of the companies, we met with, we’re already working on scheduling a visit for January,” Bishop said. “We’ve got good prospects, not just long-term relationships.”

“We want to go back and visit those companies, ask, ‘What did you think about Burlington? When do you want to come back? What’s the next step?’ and directly talking with the companies that have visited us,” he explained.

Elizabeth Pattman can be reached at (336) 506-3078, or at epattman@thetimesnews.com. Follow Elizabeth on Twitter: @EPattmanTN