Christmas Cheer’s job is too big to be done just at Christmastime. Its office is busy all year long receiving and storing items, and organizing files of families who need assistance. Participants can sponsor needy families who have turned to Christmas Cheer for help, or donate to Christmas Cheer to help them. Visit Christmas Cheer at 331 S. Main St., Burlington, any time from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Christmas Cheer also benefits from Love Enough to Share, the Times-News’ annual drive that aids five other charities as well: the local chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness’ Operation Santa Claus, The Salvation Army’s Shoes With Love program, The Arc of Alamance County’s ArChristmas Fund, The Foster Children’s Christmas Fund, and Residential Treatment Services of Alamance’s Santa’s Helper program.

Contribute to this year’s campaign any time through the end of the year. Just fill out the coupon, and return it with your gift to the Times-News, Attn: Love Enough to Share, P.O. Box 481, Burlington, N.C. 27216. Contributions also can be dropped off at the newspaper office, 707 S. Main St.

Make checks out to the charities — every penny goes to them. The Times-News also will send complimentary cards to honorees or, in the case of memorials, to families. Contributors also will be recognized in the newspaper unless they request anonymity.

Received recently:

• A gift from Bob and Connie Martin in honor of Jessica Nash.

• A gift from Bob and Connie Martin in honor of John David and Kristin Nash.

• A gift from Bob and Connie Martin in honor of Katherine Martin.

• A gift from Bob and Connie Martin in honor of Michael and Noemi Martin.

• A gift from Bob and Connie Martin in honor of Ryan and Stacy Jackson.

• A gift from Bob and Connie Martin in honor of Dr. and Mrs. John Malcolm.

• A gift from Ray and Debbie Womack.

• A gift of $50 from Harriet Sowinski in honor of the student services staff of Cummings High School.

• A gift of $50 from Harriet Sowinski in honor of the office and administrative staff of Cummings High School.

• A gift of $100 from Alan and Harriet Sowinski in honor of Bill and Val Batey.

