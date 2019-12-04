MEBANE — After 35 years as mayor, Glendel Stephenson’s name is almost synonymous with City Hall, but now that’s official as Mebane’s seat of government has been named the Glendel Stephenson Municipal Building.

“I like to see a man proud of the place in which he lives,’” City Manager David Cheek said, quoting Lincoln, “and I don’t know anybody prouder of a place than you.”

“And then the quote goes on to say,” Cheek said, “‘I like to see a man live so his place will be proud of him,’ and I think you have lived in this place, and you have a lot of people who are proud of you.”

The city held a special meeting before its official City Council meeting Monday, Dec. 2, and about 100 people crowded into City Hall’s lobby to say farewell to Stephenson and his wife Pat.

After many speeches lauding Stephenson for his 35 years of service to the city, the surprise unveiling of City Hall’s new name was the only moment his customary calm and charm wavered, and his eyes reddened a little. He recovered by the time they unveiled Stephenson’s portrait in the City Hall lobby after the applause died down.

“That’s one ugly old man on there,” Stephenson said to laughter. “I don’t know who they’re talking about, but I’d vote for him.”

Stephenson’s first term as mayor was in 1975, and he served until 1984, Cheek said, though Stephenson corrected him about exactly when he left office the first time. He became mayor again in 1993, when there was a vacancy, at the request of City Council members, including Ed Hooks.

“That’s the best thing we’ve done as a City Council,” Hooks said.

Later Monday night, Stephenson swore Hooks in as the city’s first new mayor of the 21st century.

Between coming to Mebane in 1963 and his last day as mayor, Stephenson saw Mebane go from 2,600 to 16,000 people, and become one of the fastest-growing towns in either Alamance or Orange counties, Hooks said, and the tax rate was lower when he left than when he started.

Stephenson accepted his praise gracefully and yet always seemed to manage to turn it to others, thanking the people who work or have worked for the city, and the former and past members of the City Council.

“It’s important that good folks make themselves available for public service, and that’s what we have here in town,” Stephenson said. “To all of you, whether you voted for me or didn’t, thank you for allowing me to serve as mayor during this period of time.”

He finished with what has become his signature line: “It’s a good day to be in Mebane, North Carolina, USA.”

Reporter Isaac Groves can be reached at igroves@thetimesnews.com or 336-506-3045. Follow him on Twitter at @tnigroves.