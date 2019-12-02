To mark the renaming of Post 68, the Jacobs family and Post 68 will sponsor a reception to celebrate John’s life. The reception will be held from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, December 14 at the Brunswick Community College Leland Center.

The American Legion, founded in 1919, is the largest organization of U.S. military veterans. Focusing on service to veterans, service members and communities, its membership stands at nearly 2 million in more than 13,000 posts worldwide. Each American Legion Post may adopt a name in honor of a deceased veteran.

Post 68 has recently received permission to rename itself in honor of Private First-Class John Edwin Jacobs, United States Army, the only service member from Leland, North Carolina, to be killed in action during the Vietnam War. Post 68’s new charter stipulates that it will hereafter be named the John E. Jacobs American Legion Post 68, Leland, NC, Inc., Department of North Carolina. Each year on Memorial Day, Post 68 members join the Jacobs family for a flag placement ceremony at his final resting place.

John’s parents, Mr. John and Mildred Jacobs, and his sister, Reverend Martha Jacobs, are honored that the Post is paying tribute to John’s sacrifice in this manner. Reverend Jacobs said, “Our loved one, a soldier, never dies as long as he is remembered. God does everything for a reason; the solemnity of Post 68’s action is heartwarming. The family gratitude is beyond any words that we can express.”

John was born in Leland on December 4, 1947. He was a 1967 graduate of what was formerly known as Lincoln High School. John was drafted into the U.S. Army in March 1968. Following training, he was assigned to B Company, 1st Battalion, 11th Infantry, 5th Infantry Division as a Combat Infantryman. While on patrol in Quang Tri Province, South Vietnam on October 1, 1968 his unit was ambushed, and Pfc John Edwin Jacobs was killed by small arms fire.

To mark the renaming of Post 68, the Jacobs family and Post 68 will sponsor a reception to celebrate John’s life. The reception will be held from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, December 14, at the Brunswick Community College Leland Center. In addition to family, friends, and Post 68 members, confirmed guests include Leland Mayor Brenda Boseman and Leland Town Councilwoman-elect Veronica Carter. Ms. Carter will be the guest speaker.

While John’s time in the Army was brief, he gallantly served our nation.

Never let us forget that “Freedom is Never Free.”

Richard N. Fry is the Public Relations Officer with John E. Jacobs American Legion Post 68, Leland, NC. Fry is a Vietnam Era U.S. Navy Veteran serving on active duty from 1968 to 1972 as a Hospital Corpsman. A retired pharmacist, he practiced in the Washington, D.C., metro area for 38 years before moving to Leland in 2016 with his wife Paula and mother-in-law Alta Duncan.

