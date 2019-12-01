Oct. 7, 2019

Judge Presiding:

James P. Hill Jr.

Kathleen Jane Hayner: 53, 2408 Meadows Loop, Randleman, guilty of felony neglect disable/elder-serious injury, all monies owed to be a civil judgment, sentenced to 10-21 months active sentence in Department of Adult Corrections. This case has been appealed to =Appellate Court.

Luis Balderas: 26, 1019 S. Church St., Apt. 1B, Asheboro, felony possession of heroin, felony possession of methamphetamine, felony maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place for a controlled substance, all monies to be a civil judgment including court costs, $600 in court-appointed attorney fees and jail fees, sentenced to 6-17 months suspended sentence in Department of Adult Corrections, 18 months supervised probation.

Jimmy Floyd Nobles: 31, 215 N. Westward Ave., Thomasville, guilty of two counts felony larceny, felony possession of stolen property, felony fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, all monies to be a civil judgment including court costs, $8,468 in restitution, $840 in court-appointed attorney fees, sentenced to 10-21 months active sentence in Department of Adult Corrections.

Ronald Eugene Williams: 57, 707 Longdale Road, Reidsville, guilty of driving while impaired, fined $952.50 in court costs, sentenced to 24 months suspended sentence in Misdemeanor Confinement Program, 30 months supervised probation, sentenced to 30 days active sentence in Randolph County Jail with credit for time served, surrender license and do not operate a motor vehicle until properly licensed, obtain substance abuse assessment. Defendant not eligible for limited driving privileges, submit to alcohol monitoring for a minimum of 180 days, attend and comply with Cognitive Behavioral Intervention (CBI) classes and comply. Probation transferred to Rockingham County.

David Marcus Brinson: 30, 11044 Randleman Road, Randleman, guilty of two counts trafficking in opium/heroin, all monies owed a civil judgment including $50,000 state-mandated fine, $1,575 in court-appointed attorney fees, sentenced to 70-93 months active sentence in Department of Adult Corrections with credit for time served, contraband seized to be destroyed, court recommends work release.

Oct. 21, 2019

Antwan Adais Person: 26, 1607 Brookdale Drive, Asheboro, guilty of malicious conduct by a prisoner, all monies owed to be a civil judgment including court-appointed attorney fee of $1,000, sentenced to 22-36 months active sentence in Department of Adult Corrections, court recommends defendant to receive substance abuse and mental health treatment.

Sharieck Refay Reese: 34, 212 Florida St., Albemarle, guilty of habitual impaired driving, all monies owed to be a civil judgment including $900 in court-appointed attorney fees, , sentenced to 19-32 months active sentence in Department of Adult Corrections. Court recommends any substance abuse treatment available.

Sharieck Refray Reese: 34, 212 Florida St., Albemarle, guilty of speeding, reckless driving to endanger, driving with license revoked-impaired revocation, possession of open container/consume alcohol in the passenger area, sentenced to 60 days active sentence in Department of Adult Corrections to run concurrently with the earlier sentence.

Michael Glenn Turner: 64, 5705 Hollow Hill Road, Liberty, guilty of driving while impaired, fined $912.50 in court costs, sentenced to 24 months suspended sentence in Misdemeanor Confinement Program, 24 months supervised probation, sentenced to 30 days active/split sentence in Randolph County Jail, apply 30 days in-patient treatment, do not operate a motor vehicle until properly licensed, obtain substance abuse assessment, apply assessment obtained pre-trial if documented to probation officer, defendant not eligible for limited driving privileges. Court authorized travel to Guilford County for treatment by healthcare providers, do not use, consume or possess any alcohol.

Koby Isaiah Cassidy: 19, 269 Harrell St., Asheboro, guilty of felony possession of a stolen firearm, felony possession of a stolen firearm, fined $665 in court costs, $300 court-appointed attorney fees, sentenced to 6-17 months suspended sentence in Department of Adult Corrections to run at expiration of earlier sentence, 24 months supervised probation, comply with the terms and conditions of earlier sentence, sentenced to two days active/split sentence in Randolph County Jail, no contact with and do not go about the person, premises or residence of Brandon Richek.

Angelica Dominique Snipes: 27, 505 Fox St., Randleman, guilty of felony probation violation, all monies owed to be a civil judgment including $180 in court-appointed attorney fees, probation revoked.