Friday, Nov. 29

7-10 p.m.: Winter Wonderland Light Festival at The Light of the World Church, 1306 Thomason St., Lexington. Beauty and the Beast performance at 8 p.m. Polar Express ride, pictures with Santa, s’mores, food stands, Christmas lights and more. Free admission. Church is partnering with Pastor's Pantry: Bring canned good donations for a chance to win a basket.

Saturday, Nov. 30

Noon-2 p.m.: Thanksgiving lunch and clothing giveaway at Freedom Tabernacle Family Worship Center, 1211 Winston Road, Lexington. Free.

Monday, Dec. 2

7:30 a.m.: Animal C.A.R.E. Foundation spay and neuter transport drop off at 11141 Old U.S. Highway 52, Winston-Salem. Discounted rate for spay and neuter of pets and feral cats. Animals are dropped off Monday morning and picked up the following day. Info: Facebook or animalcarefoundation@aol.com.

10:30-11 a.m.: Library story time for preschoolers at the Lexington Library, South Main Street. Info: 336-242-2040.

6:30 p.m.: Christmas Trees of Davidson County event in the lobby of Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center, 207 Old Lexington Road. Lit-up trees, Santa and Mrs. Claus and more. Info: 336-476-2442.

7 p.m.: Midway Town Council meeting at Midway Town Hall, 426 Gumtree Road, Winston-Salem.

7 p.m.: Davidson County Board of Education meeting at Davidson County Schools headquarters, 250 County Home Road, Lexington.

7 p.m.: American Veterans Post 760 meeting at 5595 Old U.S. Highway 52, Welcome.

7:30 p.m.: Denton Town Council meeting at Town Hall, 201 W. Salisbury St.