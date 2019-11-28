Happy Thanksgiving! I guess I’ve caught you at a good time today if you are sitting down to read the paper. Whether you are taking a rest from meal preparations or relaxing after the proverbial dust has settled I sincerely hope all my readers are having a wonderful day.

Author Kevin Cashman states “we need to go slower faster,” and that “we need to stop to move ahead.” Today, Thanksgiving, is the perfect time to start. Many recognize “the pause that refreshes” slogan used to sell Coca-Cola. Did you know that slogan was first used in 1929, a time when the whole country was fraught with fear that the stock market crash was going to spell disaster for families. Yet the company found that sales doubled the year after the slogan was introduced. I

t would seem then, that no matter where you are in your day, your career or your life, taking a moment to pause, reflect, say thanks to and for what helped place you here now is a worthwhile and necessary task. Keep enjoying The Dispatch for a few more minutes and make it a pause that refreshes you today.

Area churches held joint service

Enterprise Moravian Church hosted the community for a Thanksgiving Love Feast Sunday, Nov. 24. Arcadia and Mt. Olivet United Methodist churches also sponsored the service. Mt. Olivet UMC church choir sang a medley for the anthem, the Rev. Eddie Evans from Arcadia UMC, the Rev. Sandra Ireson from Mt. Olivet UMC and the Rev. Arkon Stewart from Enterprise shared leadership of the service. Members of Enterprise Moravian Church served the Love Feast.

Triangle Fitness offering chair yoga

If you have eaten that big meal and think some exercise is called for you may be right. Arcadia resident and former correspondent Patty Swing let me know a chair yoga class is now being offered at Triangle Fitness. She is the instructor for the class, which helps with balance, flexibility and even relaxation. Chair yoga is one of the gentlest classes offered and no advanced skills are required. All props are furnished and if one qualifies for the Silver Sneakers program there is no fee. For more information check out Triangle Fitness at: www.livetrianglefit.com or call (336) 764-0386.

Upcoming school events

There are three busy weeks left before schools take recess for the holidays. Friedberg Elementary School is holding the fall book fair Dec. 2-6. Northwest Elementary School is having a fundraiser Thursday, Dec. 5 at Hungry Howie’s. Be sure to tell them you support NES.

See Santa at the library

The North Davidson Library branch opens Monday, Dec. 2 after enjoying the long weekend for Thanksgiving. At 6 p.m., Santa will be there to listen to your Christmas wishes. Parents should bring a camera to preserve this memory. If you have not picked up this month’s book for book club you really should. “America’s First Daughter” is a well-researched account of Thomas Jefferson’s oldest daughter, Patsy, and suggests her life was full of the privileges and the agony of being a public figure. Author Stephanie Dray takes her readers from Monticello to Paris to Washington, D.C., as her main character learns of her father’s once secret past. Discussion begins at 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6.

Enjoy season of lights

Many of our neighbors will turn on their Christmas lights Thanksgiving night. Arcadia has some beautiful displays that are a labor of love meant to be shared and enjoyed. With Thanksgiving late this year, Dec. 1 is the first Sunday in Advent for the Christian world. Many churches will be having special events. On Friday, Dec. 6, Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church will hold a birthday party for Jesus at 5:30 p.m. Preschool through fifth-graders will enjoy a light meal and fun focusing on the true meaning of Christmas. Mt. Olivet UMC is located at 1082 Community Road.

Something to think about

“Here’s to the ones that we got, to the wish you were here but you’re not, toast to the ones here today, toast to the ones that we lost on the way, and the memories bring back memories bring back you.” - Lyrics from ‘Memories’ by Maroon 5

To report news of Arcadia, call Lynette Wikle at (336) 408-1280 or email at arcadianews16@gmail.com.