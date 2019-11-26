Tuesday, Nov. 26

6 p.m.: New Hope Presbyterian Church hosts a GriefShare Support Group meeting at the church, 200 Cotton Grove Road, Lexington, for people in the Lexington community grieving the loss of a family member or friend. Info: newhopepres.com or 336-248-4227.

7:30-8:30 p.m.: Nar-Anon family group, a fellowship for relatives and friends of addicts to share their experiences, strength and hope, meets at Central Wesleyan Church FLC, 300 Hinkle St., Thomasville. Info: Rene Gobble, 336-698-5285; or Leanne Beal, 336-596-5111.

Friday, Nov. 29

7-10 p.m.: Winter Wonderland Light Festival at The Light of the World Church, 1306 Thomason St., Lexington. Beauty and the Beast performance at 8 p.m. Polar Express ride, pictures with Santa, s’mores, food stands, Christmas lights and more. Free admission. Church is partnering with Pastor's Pantry: Bring canned good donations for a chance to win a basket.