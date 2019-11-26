Whether you started the gift-buying a little early or plan to wait until after finishing that Thanksgiving meal before heading out to search for the best deals, one of the busiest times of year for shopping is here.

The National Retail Federation’s holiday forecast is expecting a 3.8% to 4.3% increase in holiday sales over 2018 despite a late Thanksgiving Day this year, which will means fewer post-Thanksgiving shopping days on the calendar.

Still, NRF said the holiday weekend remains one of the busiest shopping weekends of the year, with an estimated 165.3 million people expected to shop Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday.

“The tradition of Thanksgiving weekend holiday shopping has become a five-day event with consumers spending money in stores, supporting local small businesses, and online with their mobile devices and computers,” NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said in a statement on the holiday forecast. “Even as people are starting to purchase gifts earlier in the season, consumers still enjoy finding good Thanksgiving deals and passing time shopping with family and friends over the long holiday weekend.”

Eastern North Carolina has many of the major retailers you are familiar with but area residents can find those unique and one-of-a kind gifts by shopping their locally owned businesses on Small Business Saturday or any day of the week.

“Locally owned, independent businesses are what make a community unique, give it its own identity, and make it attractive when recruiting other businesses and citizens that will add to our workforce,” said Jacksonville Onslow Chamber of Commerce President Laurette Leagon. “By making the effort to shop at a small local business you are contributing to the success of the community you call home.”

The season of giving is also a good time to remember your favorite charity or community organization.

If shopping is a part of your holiday tradition, here’s the line-up of activities:

Black Friday

Black Friday is the informal name given to the day after Thanksgiving and has traditionally marked the start of the holiday shopping season and a time when retailers have promoted deals on popular gift items. While the NRF holiday shopping forecast found more than half of people surveyed began shopping in early November, many still enjoy the Black Friday shopping tradition. Some may like to wait until Friday, but check store hours as many retailers have chosen in recent years to open on Thanksgiving Day.

Small Business Saturday

Small Business Saturday was started in 2010 during the recession by American Express to encourage people to “Shop Small” and support the small businesses in their communities. According to the company, for every dollar spent at a small business, on Small Business Saturday or any day of the year, about 67 cents stays in the local community.

Cyber Monday

Don’t have the time or don’t want to deal with the Black Friday crowds? Retailers are offering just as many deals to encourage holiday shopping online on the Monday after Thanksgiving. While some of the same deals may be in-store, those shopping online can avoid the lines and may not have to worry about items being out of stock at a store. Keep in mind shipping fees may apply unless a retailer is offering free shipping as part of the deal. Cyber deals can also come and go quickly.

Giving Tuesday

Giving Tuesday was created in 2012 to encourage people to do good and has grown into a global movement. This year, Giving Tuesday is Dec. 3 and anyone can get involved by giving a little of their time as a volunteer or by donating to a community organization or favorite charity. Visit givingtuesday.org and search for participating organizations and events near you.

