Christmas Cheer helps families in need have a happy holiday with donations of toys and food from the community. The cases below are available for sponsorship, allowing you to help an individual family. To sponsor a family, email cheersponsor@onslowco.org or call 910-581-2130. The deadline for sponsors to adopt cases is 3 p.m. Dec. 6.

Sponsoring a family is a special experience, but it’s not for everyone. If you’d like to donate in other ways, including donations of new, unwrapped toy at 1210 Hargett St. in Jacksonville or The Daily News, 724 Bell Fork Road, or a financial donation can be dropped off at the Hargett Street location or mailed to Christmas Cheer, 600 Court St., Jacksonville NC 28540.

A new list of cases will be published in The Daily News through the deadline.

Case 8040

Mother of two sons, age 11 and 16 has been diagnosed with Stage IV Pancreatic Cancer. She has started her chemotherapy and will soon have to go through radiation treatments. This Jacksonville woman has to travel to Wilmington for her doctor and treatments. She only works full-time part of the year and when she is on full-time pay, she has to catch up on bills. The travel affects her funds available to her.

Case 8043

Elderly Swansboro woman moved to our area to help take care of her deceased son's children. Her Marine son was killed in Istanbul. She traveled from Cuba, and it takes most of her retirement to pay care her bills. She is in need of food, XL pajamas, and personal care items. Children are out of the home now. This elderly woman would require a Spanish speaking sponsor.

Case 8042

This single grandmother in the Northwoods area has custody of her three grandchildren and their power has recently been cut off. Her grandsons are 5 and 9 and her granddaughter is 7.

Case 8041

Single mother of two sons, ages 7 and 10, lives in the Southwest area. One son has special needs and loves Sonic and Master Chief from Halo. After a rough few years she's hoping to have a happy Christmas morning for her boys.

Case 8172

A 65-year-old woman on Social Security Disability is requesting any help anyone is willing to offer. This is a woman who had to take care of her daughter’s children when the daughter was unable to do so. Children are out of the home now, and she has trouble living on a fixed income.

Case 8048

Single mother of two in Jacksonville is still without a home after Hurricane Florence. She has also been in a serious car accident leaving her unable to work. She would like to have help making Christmas merry for her 16-year-old son and 4-year-old daughter.

Case 8047

Single mother of seven children in Swansboro is looking for help this Christmas. She is working now, but paying bills doesn't leave anything for extras. Girls 4 and 15 and boys 2, 6, 8, 10 and 14 would love to see presents under the tree on Christmas morning.

Case 8056

Single father of three sons in Jacksonville has been laid off and seeking steady work without luck. Two of the sons have lost their mothers and are grieving and the third is disabled and being treated for seizures in Greenville. This family is seeking help to make Christmas happy for the boys, ages 5, 12, and 14.

Case 8060

Family in the Northwoods area of Jacksonville with five children is struggling this year. Mother is working but father has struggled with health problems related to diabetes which is making it hard to find work after being laid off. Two of the children also have health problems. The family includes boys aged 1, 2, 3, and 6 and a 5-year-old sister are hoping to find gifts under the tree this Christmas.

Case 8065

This 31-year-old Richlands woman would like a sponsor. She doesn't get much in food stamps, and it is hard for her because her bills take most of what she gets each month. She needs clothes, shoes, toiletries, towels, wash clothes, kitchen items, bed sheets and toilet paper, paper towels, and laundry soap. She finds it hard to buy these things on a very limited income.

Case 8071

This 56-year-old Beulaville woman's only income is SSI. She is battling chronic lymphocytic leukemia and small lymphocytic lymphoma and sees doctors in Greenville, Wilmington and New Bern. She is living with her daughter but they are getting ready to leave the area, leaving her alone. Any help will be appreciated.

Case 8076

Single mother of two sons in Jacksonville is looking for help this Christmas after losing everything in the hurricane. She has just moved into a new apartment and is seeking employment. Her sons are aged 4, and 9 would love to have presents to open on Christmas morning.

Case 8077

This New River-area husband and wife are requesting help with food this holiday season. They have battled depression after the loss of family members and have a high mortgage payment. Both are on Supplemental Security Income.

Case 8083

A 60-year-old woman needs help this year due to health issues. Her income is very low and car payments, electric bills have gotten behind.

Case 8093

Single mother in Richlands left an abusive relationship and she and her three boys are starting over with nothing. All of the boys need winter and summer clothes. New bikes for the boys would make this mother happy. Her boys are her world and she would like them to have a happy Christmas. Sons are aged 7, 8 and 10 and attend local elementary schools.

Case 8105

This 51-year-old Jacksonville woman has no income and is not able to work because of health issues. She is in need of clothing, undergarments, and a mattress.

Case 8107

This Jacksonville family with three children live on a fixed income and there is no money left for Christmas gifts. They had to evacuate last year after Hurricane Florence, which has made things harder. Some months they are unable to afford food at the end of the month. The boys are 8 and 15 and the girl is 8.

Case 8111

This Brynn Marr-area 62-year-old woman is experiencing financial difficulty due to her fixed income and the out-of-pocket expenses that insurance does not cover such as her CPAP machine and a portion of her physical therapy and occupational therapy. In addition, her rent has recently been raised.

Case 8123

A Jacksonville mother of three children, two of whom are severely disabled, needs help this Christmas. Her work hours are limited because of childcare for the disabled children. Her sons are aged 13 and 16 and her daughter is 15.

Case 8124

Single mother of three is currently homeless having left a domestic violence situation. She would like to have a happy Christmas with her daughters, 1 and 3 and son aged 5.

Case 8126

This single mother in Hubert works full time but barely gets by. Her work hours fluctuate, making it hard to keep enough money to pay bills some months. She is currently not receiving any assistance. She has a daughter, 9, and a son, 5.

Case 8132

This 56-year-old Jacksonville area woman lives alone and her only income is from babysitting. She has applied for disability but been denied. She is in need of food. Any assistance will be greatly appreciated.

Case 8134

Please help this Northwoods area mother make Christmas merry for her four children. She is working, but her paycheck only covers the rent and utilities. Without help this year, her sons, 8, and daughters 3, 5, and 10 will not have Christmas gifts or a special meal.

Case 8136

This Midway Park family is struggling to get by. Last year's hurricane damage and the recent necessary replacement of the family car has made things even harder. They would appreciate help making Christmas special for their infant son, his 5 and 9-year-old brothers and 4-year-old sister.