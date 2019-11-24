1. As the captain of the Salvation Army, can you tell us a little about what you do and what it means to be a captain?

The Captain of the Salvation Army is an executive director, and ordained minister, a donation manager, and an HR manager. Essentially the Salvation Army officer whether LT Major or Captain often has a lot on their plate. With that being said, it is nice having fantastic employees and volunteers and advisory board members who help us with the work The Salvation Army is supposed to be about.





2. Tell us about the journey that led you to your current role.

My wife and I have been Salvation Army officers now for over 14 years. It is a long story, but in 2003 my wife and I as newlyweds felt the calling to be Salvation Army officers. And in August of that year we found ourselves in Atlanta training to be Salvation Army officers. We got married in June of that year and did our honeymoon in New Bern. With that said, after we did our two years in Atlanta we then got commissioned as Captains of the McKinney Salvation Army where we served for three years, and then we got appointed to Plainview, Texas, where our daughter Emma was born and we served a year there. And then we got appointed to Asheboro, NC, where our daughter Elizabeth was born, and we served there for four years. We then were appointed to Kinston and served there for five years, and in June of 2018 we came to be the officers of the New Bern corps. Once a tourist now a resident; what a wonderful journey.



3. Can you tell us about the Empty Stocking Fund?

The Empty Stocking Fund is an amazing program that allows us to help people with Christmas assistance. Every year we have people who are in need of help during the holidays, and these funds allow us to help these people. We were learning about the program last year, and it is an amazing program where we can share stories of people who are in need. And to have those needs met by readers is an amazing thing.



4. What roles do area churches play in the Salvation Army?

Many churches do a lot for us as we ourselves are a ministry and we have our own church services weekly. What the amazing partnership of churches who donate nonperishable foods to us, some send kind donations to us to help those in need and some volunteer for the Kettle season. And we are eternally grateful to all of them and how they help us during the year.



5. Can you tell us about the Angel Tree program?

The Angel Tree program is a program we have to help needy children during the holiday season. We take applications in October and then we do our best to get the trees out in November and we put angels on these trees. We ask the parents the size of shoes, shirts, and pants and then a need and a wish that can be fulfilled for their children. The donor then pulls this off of the tree, goes shopping, and then we place them in a bag and give to the parent to give to their child. And we give them plenty of time to allow them the privilege of wrapping their child's present. It helps us allow the family to celebrate Christmas in any way that family does it. Our hope is in that the parent can see they are loved and the child can then have that love from their parent.



6. What is the best example of the Salvation Army's mission you've seen portrayed in Craven County?

The mission of the Salvation Army is to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ and meet human needs without discrimination. I think we see this mission being achieved all over Craven County. I think of all of the impacts of Florence and watched as people just met the needs of many individuals. It's amazing when we are achieving our mission and others are helping us achieve the mission of meeting human needs where they are at.



7. How does the Salvation Army help out those in need during the holidays?

We help in many different ways. Obviously funding has a lot to do with this, but we always help as mentioned above with Christmas assistance for families, but we also help people who are in need of food, and we also want to help out our seniors who may no longer be able to help themselves. We do our best to see the need, see if we can meet the need and if we can not, we do our best to find someone who can, because that is our goal — meeting human needs.



8. Bell ringers are often seen at storefronts around the holidays. What is the history of this practice?

This practice began long ago in San Francisco. Someone got out a kettle pot and was trying to raise money to serve a holiday meal. Over the years this has become our major fundraiser and we are grateful for all of the places that allow us to do this because this helps us help people in the communities we serve.



9. How can someone become a bell ringer this holiday season?

They can call John Jones at 252-670-6274 or they can call the office at 252-637-2277 and we can get them to the right person to have them sign up and volunteer. It is nice in New Bern; all of our bell ringers are volunteers so we need as many as we can get to allow us to serve many people.



10. What are other ways for the community to give back during the holidays through the Salvation Army?

They can give through monetary donations, they can give nonperishable foods, they can volunteer to ring the bell and or see if they want to sponsor a kettle. If none of that can be done they can pray God will provide to the needs of those who come through our doors this Christmas season!