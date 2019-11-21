Local collection efforts for Operation Christmas Child have begun in Henderson County.

Operation Christmas Child, a part of the Samaritan's Purse organization, delivers shoeboxes to children around the world.

Operation Christmas Child started in 1993 and since then has delivered 168 million shoebox gifts to children in over 100 countries.

Collection week began Monday and continues through Monday, Nov. 25. Drop-off locations are Brevard Wesleyan Church in Brevard, Hendersonville Presbyterian Church in Hendersonville, Little River Baptist Church in Penrose and Mt. Moriah Baptist Church in Edneyville.

To pack a box for a child, first decide who you want to pack for: a boy or girl ages 2-4, 5-9 or 10-14.

In the box, put school supplies (pencils, paper, crayons or color pencils and rulers) as well as hygiene supplies such as soap, wash cloths and toothbrushes and then a “wow” item such as tools, sport balls, sunglasses, dolls, cars or any fun toy.

Do not pack candy, toothpaste, any liquids, used items or war-related items.

There is a suggested $9 donation for each shoebox to help offset shipping costs, and letters and pictures are encouraged to be included. For more information, visit samaritanspurse.org/occ.

For more information or to volunteer, call Stephens at 828-891-7155.