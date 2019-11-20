Did somebody cut you off in traffic? Didn’t get that promotion you were counting on and are frustrated beyond words? A new Havelock business opened last week that will let you physically take your aggressions out…for a fee. To borrow a lyric from 70s punk band The Damned, “Smash it up ‘till there’s nothing left.”

Ryan and Jennifer Pigg held the grand opening of their Unleash rage room on Nov. 15-16, and would like Havelock residents to know that they are a young family trying to provide more for the city.

Jennifer Pigg said her husband was recently discharged medically from the Marine Corps and decided through the ups and downs of their own marriage, and the frustrations and stress that can go with it, to open their own business. They are both Craven Community College students that have four young children, including a set of triplets that are going on six years old.

“My husband and I are pursuing our respective degrees. We are originally from Mississippi and have been in the area for the last six years. We intend to stay until our degrees are complete, and pray our business will last long after that,” Pigg said.

She related that the idea for their business came from being unable to find an existing place along the lines of a business where you could vent strong feelings in a physical activity. There was an ax-throwing business but according to Pigg, it was limited in what a person could do. Her husband found a video of a current rage room business, and Voila! There it was.

“Our entire marriage he’s dreamed of owning a business and I always found a reason we couldn’t (although they were valid reasons). When I saw it and did some numbers, I realized this really was something we could do and this was the perfect time we could do it,” She said.

Pigg said she wanted a safe environment here for Marines and those in the area to be able to release what may be hurting them – from hang-ups to bad breakups. They didn’t want to put the business in New Bern or Morehead City because they wanted to offer something new to Havelock.

The building is located on the east end of town in the former Renee’s Flowers location. Pigg said Unleash’s primary focus is to “provide a sober environment that anyone ages 12 and up can come enjoy.”

The items that are available for destruction are purchased by the owners, usually from the Newport Flea Mall, thrift stores, Facebook, Craigslist and individuals. She said 95 % of the items come from local sources. TV sets, glasses, printers, mirrors – just about anything fragile is available to be reduced to rubble. Pigg said they are working to be able to donate the broken glass to be recycled.

She said anyone can donate their furniture or breakables and receive wholesale payment, or be given a receipt so the purchase can be claimed as a donation for tax purposes.

Unleash is open every day but Sunday. Hours are Monday through Thursday, 4-10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 4 p.m. to midnight. Packages vary from $20-$60, and usually, you are given 10 breakables for 10 minutes.

For more information, you can contact Unleash at unleashrageroom@gmail.com