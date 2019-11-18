MON., NOV. 18

“Judy” at Cinematique: 7 p.m. Nov. 18-20 and a 4 p.m.. matinee on Nov. 20 at Thalian Hall Main Stage, 310 Chestnut St., Wilmington. Rated PG-13. Thirty years after starring in "The Wizard of Oz," beloved actress and singer Judy Garland arrives in London to perform sold-out shows at the Talk of the Town nightclub. While there, she reminisces with friends and fans and begins a whirlwind romance with musician Mickey Deans, her soon-to-be fifth husband. Stars Renée Zellweger, Jessie Buckley, Finn Wittrock, and Rufus Sewell. Details: http://www.thalianhall.org or 910-632-2285.

Federal Point Historic Preservation Society: Will meet 7:30 p.m. at the Federal Point History Center, 1121-A N. Lake Park Blvd., Carolina Beach. Travis Souther will speak on the Orton Hotel fire that happened in Wilmington in January of 1949.

