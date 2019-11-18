Monday

Nov 18, 2019 at 12:10 AM


The following births were announced by Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune:


Nov. 7: Dean Oliver to Brittany and Sgt. Christian Heuton; Katianna Isabelle to Autumn Humphrey and Jimmy Avila Jr.


Nov. 8: Judah Alec to Darria and HM3 Alec Yeager; Ezra Jason to Chloe and 1st Lt. Jason Reep.


Nov. 9: Noah Santiago to Gisella Mancilla and Gunnery Sgt. John Friedman.


Nov. 10: Joseph Michael to Lance Cpl. Arile Rodriguez and Lance Cpl. Juan Gille.


Nov. 13: Jensen Ulysses to Ashlee and retired Cpl. Nicholas Gunter.