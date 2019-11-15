Husband Gray and I were fortunate enough to celebrate 50 years of marriage last week. Daughter Amy and family treated us to a meal at The Melting Pot in Durham, and it was a lot of fun. I was happy to see that the restaurant had decorated for Christmas.

Welcome Lions Club wishes to congratulate sixth-grader Cali Cooper for winning the North Davidson Middle School Peace Poster Contest. Cali is the daughter of Brandon and Andrea Copper of Arcadia. This year's topic was Journey of Peace. Cali received a certificate and check for her win. Her poster now goes to the district for judging. Welcome Lions members are pulling for her in the district.

Civitan meeting features census information

The Welcome Civitan Club met on Oct. 17 for its bi-monthly meeting at Hoyt’s Restaurant in Reedy Creek. Special guest and featured speaker was Sgt. Randy Holbrook of the Davidson County Sheriff’s Department. Holbrook spoke on personal safety at home and in the community at large.

At the Nov. 7 meeting of the club, held at Hoyt’s Restaurant, the featured speaker was Rick Farmer of Winston-Salem. Farmer is a partnership specialist for the U.S. Census Bureau. He gave an interesting program on the history of the federal census and spoke on how the census is very important to any state in the United States. The census directly affects a state’s representation in the U.S. House of Representatives and also how much tax money the state receives from the federal government.

The next meeting of the club will be Nov. 21 at Hoyt’s. Principals from Welcome Elementary, North Davidson Middle and High schools, and Oak Grove Middle and High schools will be special guests and featured speakers. Interested adults ages 18 and above are invited to join us. For more information about Welcome Civitan Club, contact any member of the club or club Secretary Ray Baity, at (336) 731-6024.

Country Store will host open house

The Country Store in Welcome will host a holiday open house from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 23. Santa will be at the store, so be sure to bring your little one and your camera. Refreshments will be available and there will be door prizes as well as outside vendors. The store is really beginning to look like Christmas, so be sure to stop by and do a little shopping. The Country Store is located next to Rick’s Smokehouse and is a non-profit organization.

Center UMC to sell chicken pie supper

Center UMW’s annual chicken pie supper and country store will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 15. Adult chicken pie plates are $10, children’s plates are $5, and whole pies are $10 each. Proceeds go to the church’s general fund.

Pickin’ and Grinnin’ at Center UMC will be held at 7 p.m. Nov. 29 in the church fellowship center. A hot dog supper will be available for $5 beginning at 6 p.m. This month the offering will be given to Alpha Pregnancy.

Thanksgiving meal planned

First Baptist Church in Welcome will host a Thanksgiving meal and praise service at 6 p.m. Nov. 27. The meal will be catered by Linda Collins and adult meals will be $8. Plates for children 10 and under will be $4, and there is a maximum $20 charge per family. The meal will consist of chicken pie, slaw, green beans, cheddar ranch potatoes, macaroni and cheese, bread, dessert, and tea or coffee. Reservations must be made for this meal.

Fundraiser was a success

Pilgrim Reformed wishes to thank everyone who came out for the chicken pie fundraiser. Chad Cordell was the winner of the handmade quilt. The Bible study group is now meeting at 10:30 a.m. each Tuesday morning in the fellowship hall. The Rev. Moore will be leading the study and discussion. Currently the early chapters of the book of James are being discussed. This is a relaxed, no pressure group and anyone interested is welcome to attend.

Bethesda program honors servicemen

The Young at Heart of Bethesda UMC will meet Nov. 21 at 10:30 a.m. in the fellowship hall for lunch and entertainment. Shoe boxes for Samaritan's Purse's Operation Christmas Child need to be back at church by Nov. 24.

This month Bethesda's GLAD (Giving Love And Dignity) program honors our church members who are in the military: Lt. Commander Chris Hinkle, Chief Warrant Officer 3 Allan Hicks, Senior Airman Austin Smoot, Airman 1st Class Joseph Dylan Lemly and SPC Ashton C. Martin.

Marking milestones

Congratulations should go to Megan Richard and Brock Bailey, who were recently married. Brock is the son of Cindy Matthews and Joe and Matilda Bailey, as well as the grandson of Maxine Nichols and Tom and Shelby Brock. Megan is the daughter of Ronnie and Beth Richard.

To report news of Welcome, contact Marilyn Hagaman at (336) 731-7877 or at ericakane381@gmail.com.