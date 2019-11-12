Restaurant closure

All good things must come to an end.

That's how the team behind The McAdenville Table & Market announced the impending closure of the business this week.

The business, which officially opened its doors in January of last year, posted on Facebook that Nov. 10, would mark its last day.

Located at 129 1/2 Main St. in McAdenville, owners Jim and John Bailey - who also own Sammy's Neighborhood Pubs in Belmont and a planned location in Dallas - renovated and created a restaurant showcasing a meat, fish, provisions market and restaurant combined with plenty of textile town history.

"A new chapter in McAdenville will begin shortly," according to the company, "as a new group will occupy our space. We will let them make their announcement at their own time, but we are excited for the future of this wonderful space and town."

Attempts to reach McAdenville Table & Market's ownership were not immediately successful Tuesday.

The business thanked its staff and customers, among others, online and said, "We are leaving this space in good hands, and I wish them all the best. Thank you to everyone for your support. We will continue taking care of Sammy's in Belmont and moving forward in Dallas."

Rich Sauser reacted to McAdenville Table & Market's closure notice, calling it his favorite local restaurant.

"The food was fantastic and you always kept it interesting with the daily specials," Sauser wrote. "Wait staff was great and friendly. We loved that there was someone who knew the wines and we didn't have to pay triple the retail price for a bottle. Having a good variety of beverages was so nice. You will be missed!"