Burlington’s First Reformed United Church of Christ, 513 W. Front St., celebrated its 130th anniversary last week.

Information on the church’s website, http://firstreformeducc.org/, traces the congregation’s history to 1889, when the Classis of North Carolina created the Alamance Charge, comprising St. Mark’s, Stiner’s, and a congregation to be organized in Burlington.

The Tri-synodic Board of Home Missions of the Reformed Church had already voted a grant of $300, and the Rev. Jesse Richards of Lakeside, Ohio, was commissioned missionary pastor.

The congregation was organized later that year in the home of Zimri M. Faust on South Main Street. Charter members were Foust and his wife, J.J. May, J.P. May and his wife, Rachael May, Lulu Foust, W.N. Mebane, W.M. Mebane and his wife, and Richards’ wife.

Richards held services in a large frame building known later as “The Old White Church,” sometimes the “Union Church” because various religious bodies used it for meetings. During Richards’ two years as pastor, membership increased to 50 people.

The Rev. David P. LeFevre assumed duties Oct. 1, 1891, and served during a period of numerical decline, leading the Board of Home Missions to withdraw support Oct. 1, 1893. Occasional visits by the Rev. J.D. Andrew of the Guilford Charge held the small congregation together, and on Oct. 20, 1895, reorganization was effected with 23 members. Z.M. Faust and W.R. Garrett were elected elders, and J.R. May and A.M. Sheppard, deacons.

In a special meeting of Classis on Sept. 4, 1897, at Newton, the Burlington Charge was formed from part of the Guilford Charge. Burlington, St Mark’s and Fairview constituted the new charge. The Bi-Synodic Board of Missions re-enrolled the congregations in January 1898, and the Rev. J.D. Andrew began work Sept. 1, 1898.

A building site was purchased Feb. 13, 1900, from B.R. Sellars for $265, and a brick church with auditorium and two classrooms was built. The church was occupied Jan. 6, 1901. By May 6, 1906, all debts were paid. In October 1909, the congregation borrowed $500 from the Board of Home Missions to build more Sunday School rooms.

Andrew left in 1913 to become president of Catawba College. Pastors 1913–1924 were Dugan C. Cox, A.H. Zechiel and Samuel J. Kirk.

In 1913 a parsonage was purchased, and in 1917 a new parsonage was built immediately behind the church. The church changed its name to “First” Reformed Church in 1924.

New educational and worship facilities were needed when the Rev. Harvey A. Welker arrived in 1923. A building and finance committee was authorized Feb. 1, 1925, and the educational unit was built first for $37,800. Construction began May 1, 1928, and the building was occupied May 12, 1932.

The Rev. Banks J. Peeler became pastor Oct. 1, 1932. Membership increased, the Sunday school was completely departmentalized, and adjoining property was acquired. In June 1934, through merger of the Evangelical Synod of North America and the Reformed Church in the United States, the name of the church became “First Evangelical and Reformed Church.”

The Rev. George E. Dillinger started in 1939 and concentrated on completing the building project. The 50th anniversary Nov. 5, 1939, set the movement in motion. On Aug. 13, 1940, the Consistory was authorized to let a contract for the sanctuary, which was dedicated Oct. 12, 1941.

Dr. Harvey A. Fesperman began his ministry Dec. 1, 1945. Adjacent property was purchased April 11, 1948. In 1951, the congregation helped organize St. John’s Evangelical and Reformed Church in the Grove Park Community. Fesperman left July 1, 1955, to become president of the Southern Synod.

Dr. Lonnie A. Carpenter became pastor Sept. 13, 1955. Air conditioning was installed in the sanctuary, general repairs were made to the education facilities, and parking space was prepared on newly acquired property.

Also, First Christian and First Evangelical and Reformed churches sponsored Edgewood United Church of Christ, the first united venture in church extension undertaken by the Southern Synod and the Southern Conference.

The merger taken by the General Synod in 1957 formed the United Church of Christ when the Southern Synod held its annual sessions in the First Evangelical and Reformed Church beginning April 26, 1960, while a similar gathering of the Southern Convention of the Congregational Christian churches was taking place in Burlington’s First Christian Church.

When the Rev. Robert W. Roschy started Feb. 15, 1961, the church was already called “First Reformed United Church of Christ.” Roschy served during a time of internal struggle in the church, and a large number of members left to form another church in the community not related to the UCC.

The Rev. Hiram Davis became pastor Sept. 1, 1965, serving for 13 years.

The Rev. F. Michael Hooper began his ministry Feb. 11, 1979. The church parsonage was refurbished, a church office complex was built out of existing classrooms, the church covered its stained-glass windows with Lexan, and the kitchen was remodeled and modernized.

As upkeep and repairs to the parsonage became more costly and pastoral housing trends changed, it was decided in 1992 to raze the parsonage and offer the pastor a housing allowance. The vacant lot offered overflow parking and potential space for building enlargement.

Hooper resigned in 1993 to go to First Reformed UCC in Lexington, and Dr. William Smith served as Interim until the Rev. Phillip R. Myers became pastor Nov. 1, 1994. As the church celebrated its anniversary Sunday, Myers was honored for 25 years as “pastor, teacher, and friend.”