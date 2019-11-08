Widening and improvements to a 27-mile stretch of Interstate 95 in Robeson and Cumberland counties are being sped up due to a grant.

The N.C. Department of Transportation plans to accelerate the improvements because of a $22.5 million federal grant awarded this week.

It is the second major federal grant the NCDOT has received since the summer of 2018 to help fund major improvements along I-95 corridor.

The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded the grant through its “Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development,” or BUILD, program, which helps states and cities build and repair critical pieces of the transportation network.

The BUILD grant will improve mobility, safety and the resiliency of a section of I-95 that has been plagued by flooding in recent hurricanes. It will help fund the widening of the interstate between mile markers 13 and 40 — a 27-mile segment stretching from Lumberton to near Hope Mills.

Work on this section was anticipated to begin in 2028, but it now may be moved up by a couple of years as the result of the grant award, said DOT spokesman Andrew Barksdale. He said they don’t know yet exactly how much the grant will speed up the work.

“We should know by January,” he said.

In addition to the widening, the NCDOT will raise portions of I-95 in several low-lying areas between mile markers 13 and 40 that are vulnerable to floods; build higher bridges over the Lumber River; and install state-of-the-art flood monitoring technology to better monitor hurricane evacuation routes.

“These grants are highly competitive, and they will help us modernize Interstate 95 in North Carolina,” said Grady Hunt, the N.C. Board of Transportation’s representative from Robeson County in a press release. “This is a vital route in our state, and many consider I-95 to be the Main Street of the East Coast.”

Twice in the last three years, sections of I-95, including in Lumberton, were closed for several days after major hurricanes passed over North Carolina. The BUILD grant will allow the board to revise the STIP schedule and begin construction sooner on this section of I-95

“We know from experience with recent Hurricanes Matthew and Florence that we have to make our highways and other transportation infrastructure more resilient and less susceptible to major flooding in the future,” said Greg Burns, the division engineer who oversees NCDOT work in Bladen, Columbus, Cumberland, Harnett and Robeson counties.

The earlier grant received for I-95 improvements came in June 2018 when a $147 million Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) grant was awarded for I-95 and U.S. 70 improvements. The INFRA grant was earmarked for widening two sections of I-95 north of Fayetteville to eight lanes, improving six interchanges, and upgrading sections of U.S. 70 to future Interstate 42 in eastern North Carolina. The grant also will pay for the installation of 300 miles of fiber optic cable along both highways to expand access to broadband and telecommunication access.

