After a bit of rain Friday morning Eastern North Carolina is expected to see much colder weather going into the weekend.

“Probably the coldest day of the season,” National Weather Service Meteorologist Casey Dail said.

A cold front moving through will bring rain Friday that should move out by the afternoon, Dail said. Friday temperatures are forecasted to be upper 40s to low 50s, and Friday night and Saturday morning will be the coldest times with an expected widespread freeze.

Temperatures are forecasted to be in the upper 20s to low 30s inland and low-to-mid 30s along the coast, Dail said. The rest of the weekend will start warming up a bit with low-to-mid 50s on Saturday and on Monday, Veterans Day, temperatures should be 65-70 degrees.

And it’s a good thing, too — there are several events planned throughout Eastern North Carolina to celebrate and appreciate active duty military and veterans along with their families.

Several area places are offering celebrations or appreciation for veterans in honor of Veteran’s Day.

•Barbecue and low country boil: 3 - 10 p.m. Saturday at Humphrey Farm, 522 W. Willis Landing Road in Hubert. Barbecue plates sold by The Fallen Outdoors, low country boil plates available. Free for veterans and those who want to salute veterans.

•Veteran’s Day parade: 10 a.m. Saturday along Western Boulevard in Jacksonville. Parking available at Coastal Carolina Community College.

•Family fun event: 1-5 p.m. Saturday at Jacksonville Commons Recreation Complex, 100 Recreation Lane. Touch-a-truck, military face painting, meet Reuben the Bulldog, live music by Mike Corrado and more.

•Lejeune Memorial Gardens guided tours: 2-4 p.m. Saturday at Lejeune Memorial Gardens. Learn the military history and honor the fallen.

•24th annual Family and Friends Fun Day: 2-5:30 p.m. Saturday at Haws Run Community Center, 932 Haws Run Road in Jacksonville.

•Tryon Palace: All day Sunday at Tryon Palace, 529 S. Front St. in New Bern. Free admission for all active duty and veteran military members and their dependents and minor children.

•Aquarium visit: Monday at the Fort Fisher, Pine Knoll Shores and Roanoke Island N.C. aquariums. Free admission for military members and veterans as well as their spouses and dependents.

•Beaufort museum: Monday at the N.C. Maritime Museum in Beaufort. Active duty and retired military members will receive a 20% discount.

•Battleship: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday at the Battleship North Carolina, Wilmington. Free guided tours for active duty or retired military members with paid admission. Abbreviated tours leave on the hour.

Eastern North Carolina is also hosting several other events and festivals.

•Swansboro by Candlelight: 5-9 p.m. Saturday in downtown Swansboro. Candlelight shopping, live entertainment and Christmas tree lighting.

•Harvest Festival: 4 - 7 p.m. Saturday at Immanuel Baptist Church, 712 Airport Road in Kinston. Bounce houses, games, bingo, cupcake walk, puppet show, hot dogs, popcorn, candy, and a photo booth.

•Oyster Roast: 6 p.m. Saturday at the Onslow County Farmers Market, 4024 Richlands Highway in Jacksonville. Oyster roast, silent auction and 50/50 raffle to benefit the farmers market.

•Bonfire: 6 p.m. Saturday at Huffman Vineyards, 221 Haw Branch Road in Richlands. Cozy up around a fire with a glass of wine or spiked cider with live music and Salty Sistas food truck.

•5th annual Bacon and Brew Festival: 6 - 11 p.m. Friday at New Bern Farmer’s Market, 421 S. Front St. Live music, beer, food trucks with bacon-themed menus, professional wrestling, games and more.

Managing Editor Amanda McReynolds can be reached at 910-219-8467 or amcreynolds@jdnews.com