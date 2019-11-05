Today is Election Day for 2019 municipal elections

Today is Election Day and your last chance to vote in local municipal races.

Polls are open 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and be sure to head to your regular voting precinct.

“Please remember for (today) that there is no voting at the Board of Elections. You vote at your regular precinct,” said Onslow County Board of Elections Director Jason Dedmond. “Please come out and vote for the municipals as local elections matter just as much as national ones.”

To vote in a municipal election, you must be a registered voter residing in that city or town limits. Voters living in unincorporated areas are not eligible to vote in municipal elections.

In Onslow County, voters who reside within the municipalities of Jacksonville, Holly Ridge, Swansboro, Richlands, North Topsail Beach and Surf City will decide mayoral races as well as local town board seats. The Town of Surf City includes portions of Onslow and Pender counties.

There are 11 municipalities with elections in Carteret County, including Cedar Point, Cape Carteret, Emerald Isle, Beaufort and Newport. It is also the first election since the Town of Atlantic Beach moved from an October to November election.

Among the races expected to draw out the voters in Onslow County is the contested mayoral race in Jacksonville between incumbent Mayor Sammy Phillips and former Jacksonville City Manager Ken Hagan.

In the Town of Swansboro, voters will decide two races: one to fill three open seats on the Board of Commissioners and another to fill two remaining years on an unexpired term.

In Carteret County, the Town of Cape Carteret also has a referendum on the ballot and voters there will decide whether or not to change the town’s form of government.

Reporter Jannette Pippin can be reached at 910-382-2557 or Jannette.Pippin@JDNews.com.