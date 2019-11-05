During its meeting on Monday, the Davidson County Schools Board of Education reviewed the improvement plan for Fair Grove Elementary School, which was classified as a low-performing school by the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction.

In September, NCDPI released the North Carolina’s Schools 2018-2019 Accountability Report. Fair Grove Elementary School is the only school in the district that received a D grade and did not meet growth expectations.

Ashley Barr, principal of Fair Grove Elementary, presented the school board with the schools’ improvement plan.

She said in this plan there is a placed emphasis on increasing proficiency on end-of-grade testing and reading. Barr said some of the strategies to reach this goal includes data-based instructional planning; social emotional learning and support; communication with parents; support of transitions from grade to grade; professional development and reading specialist support.

School board member Kristie Bonnet stated the three schools identified as low preforming last year had improved both their performance and growth when given support by the school district.

“Every one of these schools have pulled up within a year when we have given them the support that they need,” Bonnett said. “So instead of looking at this as a negative, we have identified their weaknesses and we have worked with them to help bring them up…You can’t make anyone a success if you don’t know where the weaknesses are.”

Also during the meeting, the school board approved a memorandum of agreement with local law enforcement to create a public safety program for the district in the spring of 2020.

LeeAnn Tuttle-Thomas, director of CTE instruction for Davidson County Schools, said the initial academies will be located at North Davidson and Central Davidson high schools.

Davidson County Board of Education Chairman Alan Beck question how the program can be expanded to other schools. He said that he had brought up the idea of a public safety academy several years ago for South Davidson High School and he was disappointed the school was not selected as a host site.

Deena Coley, assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, told Beck that the proximity of training facilities at Midway and Southmont fire departments and equipment required by the state to offer the program was a major factor in the decision to the schools as the initial locations.

Tuttle-Thomas said the purpose of the safety academy is to guide interested students toward a career in public safety through a series of courses that focus on academics and on-site training.

“We are preparing out students to be work ready with certification within the public safety academy,” Tuttle-Thomas said. “They can walk out (at graduation) and have employment. Therefore, it gives us the opportunity to close workforce gaps in those fields. ... As we have been meeting over this past year, what we have found out is there is definitely a need and we want to help meet that need.”

Midway Fire Chief Zach Medlin and Davidson County Sheriff Richie Simmons addressed the board and said they were glad to be able to partner with Davidson County Schools.

Medlin said the local fire departments are committed to provide equipment and training for the public safety academies. He said he believes that a public safety academy will provide guidance and opportunity for students.

Simmons said he hopes the new public safety academy can help students by giving them goals while at the same time getting more of them interested in law enforcement and emergency services.

“If you don’t fan the flames for these kids, they will never start a fire or a spark, no pun intended,” Simmons said. “I have required our (schools resource officers) to be more than just protection and to use our crime prevention program to advise and give technical advice in the law enforcement realm. Hopefully it will be a great recruiting tool for us; it is a difficult thing to get people to go into the public sector.”

Sharon Myers can be reached at (336) 249-3981, ext. 228, or sharon.myers@the-dispatch.com