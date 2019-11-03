Longtime Wilmington hot spot The Whiskey will shut its doors after more than 15 years in business.

The Whiskey, a venue in downtown Wilmington known for its large number of shows, small size and utter dedication to live music, will stage its last concert in its current location on Halloween night.

According to a post on The Whiskey’s Facebook page, a Thursday night triple bill featuring Wilmington bands Exploding Math Lab, Energy Tank and Sean & Her Dilemma will be the final show at the Whiskey’s 1 S. Front St. location, where it opened in 2003.

The Whiskey has long been a hot spot for local and touring acts alike, often hosting five or more shows a week, from off-night jam sessions to packed-out weekend concerts.

Paul Standing, who’s owned the business for the past five years, said that after the Goodnight family out of Raleigh bought the building, The Whiskey’s lease was not renewed. Two bars in the building, Goodfella’s and The River Rat, closed previously, “and we were the last to go,” Standing said.

He said he planned to move The Whiskey to another location downtown, but that deal fell through.

“I thought I had a place locked up,” Standing said. “I’m still shopping, though. I’m not dead yet ... I very much feel the pressure to keep this institution alive.”

Since he announced The Whiskey’s closing on Facebook, Standing said he’s been flooded with calls and messages.

“People are bummed," he said. ”It’s a bummer we have to close. I’ve devoted my life to this place for the last five years.“

With a capacity of only around 100, The Whiskey was nothing if not intimate. Acts including the singer and guitarist ZZ Ward and synth pop band Future Islands played there before going on to wide renown.

Sometimes, well-known touring artists would play late-night gigs at The Whiskey after an earlier concert, like when JJ Grey of the band JJ Grey and Mofro dropped in for a set in 2013 after his group played Greenfield Lake Amphitheater.

