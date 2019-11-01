In the wake of several fatalities and injuries at Bradley Falls, the Polk County Board of Commissioners approved a resolution Oct. 21 asking for safety improvements at the rugged, remote waterfall.

Polk County government planned to send the resolution, proposed by Vice Chairman Myron Yoder, to Gov. Roy Cooper and the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission in an attempt to get safety tools installed at Bradley Falls, PolkNCInfo reported Tuesday.

“Polk County commissioners believe the situation at Bradley Falls needs to be addressed before another citizen or public safety responder is put at risk,” Polk County Manager Marche Pittman said.

The resolution requests that N.C. Wildlife “use and and all means necessary” to ensure safety. It cites the Green River Game Land Management Plan for 2015-25, which determined that Bradley Falls Trail was heavily used by hikers to reach the waterfall and highlighted it as a particular problem.

The resolution says respondents to a public survey felt the trails could be improved, and expressed specific concerns regarding trail maintenance and requested safety barriers be added at the falls.

The resolution also says there have been eight “unfortunate or unnecessary deaths and several injuries over the past 15 years resulting from hikers getting too close to the edge and falling, each incident required as many as 50 rescuers to risk their lives in the hope of saving the victim.”