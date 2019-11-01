Bitterly cold temperatures were expected to sweep through the region Thursday night, prompting a freeze warning and local shelters to issue Code Purple protocols.

Gusty winds and heavy rain hit on Halloween ahead of an incoming cold front. Temperatures were expected to fall to around 30 degrees in Henderson County.

A freeze warning is in effect until 10 a.m. Friday, but the cold weather is here to stay for the next several days. The high today will be in the mid-50s before bottoming out in the low 30s, according to the National Weather Service in Greer, South Carolina. The forecast is similar for Saturday and Sunday.

The weekend is predicted to be sunny or mostly clear with calm winds, according to the NWS forecast.

The Rev. Anthony McMinn, CEO of the Hendersonville Rescue Mission, said the shelter is preparing to welcome those in need as temperatures drop.

When temperatures dip below 32 degrees, the Rescue Mission issues a Code Grace, also known as a Code Purple.

McMinn stresses that only residents of Henderson, Transylvania and Polk counties should come to the Hendersonville shelter. An increasing number of people from Buncombe County have tried to come to the shelter over the last few months.

“Buncombe County has so many service agencies…” McMinn said. “They've got bed space there that we don't have here.”

The Rescue Mission has 77 beds, he said. Those who wish to stay need to show an ID that shows residency in Henderson, Transylvania or Polk counties. They also need to have been residents for at least six months. Anyone without ID is sent to the police department so identification can be confirmed.

“We just want to make sure people have a safe, warm place to stay,” McMinn said. “But we are going to meet the needs in our own community first.”

Those wishing to stay in the shelter should try to come in between 4 and 7 p.m.

When Buncombe County residents have come to the shelter late at night, they are usually permitted to stay until they are taken back to Buncombe County the next morning by bus, if possible.

“We don't like to do that, but if we have to, we will,” McMinn said.

A flood warning is in effect through Saturday for Henderson County after two days or rain and storms Wednesday and Thursday.

Up to 5 inches of rain had fallen across Henderson and Transylvania counties from Wednesday morning through Thursday morning, causing steady rises along the French Broad and Little River and adjacent tributaries, according to the National Weather Service. Afternoon thunderstorms then moved through Henderson County.

Flooding is most likely to occur along the French Broad River between Brevard and Horse Shoe.

At about 10 a.m. Thursday, the French Broad River's stage was 15.6 feet. Minor flood stage is 16 feet.

The river was expected to rise to near 17.5 feet by early this morning. The river should fall below minor flood stage by early Saturday morning.