Cape Fear Unearthed podcast explores the Ghosts of Gallows HIll

In the early days of Wilmington, the execution of criminals sentenced to death was a public spectacle.

While the 20th century saw most executions conducted behind closed doors with only a few spectators, there was a different practice in the 1700s and 1800s.

Often, the date and time of an execution was posted in the newspaper, giving citizens plenty of heads up to come out and watch justice – or something like it – be served. With the invention of the electric chair still centuries away, these executions would employ a gallows and a noose, meaning they were outdoor affairs.

But where such public displays, sometimes attended by hundreds and even thousands of people, were conducted in Wilmington might surprise those of us who know the city and its many celebrated sights today.

Around the start of the 19th century, the public execution grounds for Wilmington were located at the eastern boundary of the city, what we know as the block between Fifth Avenue and Sixth Street today. That’s right, Wilmington conducted executions on the land that is now home to the Bellamy Mansion and the Kenan Fountain, two of the most photographed and visited places in the city.

During this time, gallows would have stood on the land for use in the executions – a grim sight that’s hard to imagine today considering the lively roads that run through the area. Thieves and murderers were among those who likely met the noose at what became known as a Gallows Hill. When the city expanded, the gallows was moved farther out, eventually to what is now Eighth Street – while others Gallows Hills have been mentioned as popping up elsewhere in the city.

But the initial site near Fifth Avenue and its prominent place in history’s memory and records has spawned one of Wilmington’s most haunted tales – squarely centered on the Price-Gause House.

The two-story, 12-room brick house dates back to 1860 and gets its name from its builder, William Jones Price, a doctor and lieutenant colonel in the Civil War; and subsequent owner Thomas J. Gause, a captain of the 115th Machine Battalion of the 30th Division in World War I.

Through its many owners, the house has been the source of numerous strange tales of unexplained noises and occurrences, leaving some to suggest it inherited something more than just prime historic district real estate from the land on which it was built.

Fueling such stories is the fact that when people were executed at the site and their bodies weren’t claimed, they were buried on the spot, meaning the ground is likely littered with remains.

Alice Rhinestein, who lived in the house in the late 1800s wrote the Wilmington Morning Star in the 1950s to say that her love of anatomy and motivation to become one of New York’s first female physicians was rooted in her memories of digging up human bones in the backyard of the Price-Gause House in her youth.

Stories that have made the house – now an architectural firm – a popular stop on local ghost tours include kitchen items moving on their own and the mysterious sound of metal clanking with metal, an occurrence local historian Lewis Philip Hall links to the chains of prisoners being marched to their deaths. Over the years, passers-by claimed to have seen figures standing in upstairs windows or in the front doorway, always draped in clothing of a bygone era.

One specific spirit is supposedly named George, who has been known to greet guests walking by the house. Another story suggests a mystical occupant could be one of the prisoners, bound forever to the land.

Whether you believe in the creepy tales or not, there’s no denying that one of Wilmington’s darker traditions of the past, the exhibition of executions, has bred a ghost story that’s survived through the ages.