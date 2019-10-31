Four families now have a home to call their own thanks to the USDA Rural Development Self-Help Home Ownership Program.

Hendersonville’s Housing Assistance Corp. presented the homes to the public Tuesday, and the homeowners provided tours of each property. Robert Hosford, state director of the USDA, was also in attendance and offered praise of the new affordable housing project.

The Self-Help Housing program offers the opportunity for qualified applicants to help build their own home and gain valuable “sweat equity,” meaning they put in work on their own homes and save on construction costs.

The program is Housing Assistance’s most affordable homeownership program, helping families whose income is below 80% of the area median income. The homeowners go through a counseling process with Housing Assistance staff.

Participants complete about 65% of the labor, and the program brings together a group of four to six qualifying families to work cooperatively to build their homes under the guidance of a construction supervisor.

Each of the four homes is roughly 1,400 square feet and features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The properties are located off West Allen Street in Hendersonville.

Raul and Cassandra Sanchez will soon be moving into one of the homes with their young child.

Raul Sanchez said it feels surreal to see the process nearly complete.

“It has been hard work,” he added. “It is a good feeling because we know exactly what works and what we have.”

This will be the first time the Sanchezes have owned a home.

“It is a good thing after so many years paying rent,” Raul Sanchez said. “Now we are going to pay toward something for ourselves.”

Originally from Denver, he has spent the last 14 years in Hendersonville. His wife, Cassandra, was born and raised here. To finally have a home to call their own here is a great feeling, he said.

Teamwork was one of the most rewarding parts of the process, Raul Sanchez said, and commended his neighbors for their help on the home.

Hosford said the program provides quality on-the-job training and skills to participants. It also affords the community more opportunities for affordable housing, which is an increasing need in the area.

In the past 26 years, Housing Assistance has helped build 183 homes in the area between its self-help homes program and new homes program, which is another offered to the community through the USDA but without the sweat equity component.

The building process for this project began about six to seven months ago and plans have been in the works for about a year, according to Executive Director Sarah Kimmey Grymes.

Moving day will come in a couple of weeks after finishing touches such as paving and landscaping are completed.

Another group of four homes will soon be built nearby, Grymes said. Two more houses are planned after that.

For more information on Housing Assistance and programs, go to www.housing-assistance.com.