WILMINGTON -- The Wilmington Holiday Parade will take place in the evening on Sunday, Dec. 8 in historic downtown.

The parade will be televised live on WECT's Bounce channel. The exact parade start time will be based on Bounce programming schedule which will be released in early November.

The parade will be held rain or shine, however, in the event of extreme weather which may affect the safety of parade participants, spectators and staff as determined by city officials, the parade will be postponed to the following Sunday, Dec. 15.

All entries will be processed online at https://webreg.wilmingtonnc.gov/wbwsc/webtrac.wsc/wbsplash.html. All parade guidelines must be followed. Also please provide answers to all questions. This information will be used for parade commentary.

The deadline to register is Nov. 15. Entry fee: $25 for businesses, queens/kings. No fee for nonprofit groups.

For questions about online registration, call 910 341.3237.

For more information, call 910-341-7855 or visit www.wilmingtonrecreation.com.

