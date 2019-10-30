1. Carriage rides: The Cool Spring Downtown District will host “Perfectly Horrible Carriage Rides with Count Dracula” on Thursday from 3 to 8 p.m. The rides will take participants over the brick-paved streets of old Fayetteville. Rides leave every 15 minutes from 222 Hay St., which is where ticket sales start at 2 p.m. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children. Adult “early bird″ tickets are $5 for rides taken between 3 and 4 p.m.

2. Hauntings at Heritage Square: Hunt for ghosts in three historic buildings at Heritage Square, 225 Dick St. The final tours of the season are scheduled for Thursday, Halloween night, beginning at 6 p.m. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at Eventbrite. For more information, call Heritage Square at 910-483-6009. The Sandford House, Oval Ballroom and Baker-Haigh-Nimocks House make up the museum grounds called Heritage Square.

3. Child Abuse Prevention Breakfast: The Cumberland County Community Coalition for the Prevention of Child Sexual Abuse in partnership with the Child Advocacy Center will host the Community Child Abuse Prevention Breakfast on Nov. 8 from 8 to 9 a.m. at Kiwanis Recreation Center, 352 Devers St. The guest speaker will be Robin Thomas, a resident of Albemarle who is a survivor of childhood abuse. Tickets are $10 and may be ordered online by Friday at eventbrite.com/e/community-child-abuse-prevention-breakfast-tickets-75359427075.

