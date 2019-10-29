WILMINGTON -- Aging in Place presents: Tuesday Talks . . . "Medicare open enrollment season: What do you really need to know?" 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29 in the New Hanover Room of the New Hanover County Public Library, Thrid and Chestnut Streets. The guest speakers will be Allie Hernandez,and Pamela Wall. Free. RSVP by email, AgingInPlaceDowntown@hotmail.com or call 910-805-4663. Free two hour parking on the ground level of the deck on Second Street between Chestnut and Grace Streets.

Hernandez is a program coordinator at the Senior Resource Center overseeing the RSVP Program. As part of her duties she supervises the Senior Health Insurance Information Program.

Wall has been the prescription assistance caseworker for New Hanover County for over six years, and has developed special expertise in assisting seniors and people with disabilities to resolve financial hardships caused by costly insurance and medications.

Medicare open enrollment runs through Dec. 7 and it’s tempting to stick to what you’ve got. But what more do you need to know? After a quick review of the basics - Medicare Parts A, B, C, and D, Supplements, Medicare Advantage, and Prescription Plans - we’ll look at some of the finer points and pitfalls.

The talk will equip you to review the plans you have now and consider making changes that will give you the best possible plan for the year to come. There will be plenty of time for questions.

