School: Trask Middle

Grade: Eighth

Best subjects: Math and Project Lead the Way

Worst subjects: The two that are most challenging are Social Studies and Science.

Favorite quote or saying: "Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.” - Winston Churchill

What drives you crazy? The hallways at school because they are so crowded.

What makes you happy? Getting good grades in school.

Favorite book: "A Long Walk to Water" by Linda Sue Park

Favorite movie: "Bohemian Rhapsody"

Favorite color: Pale yellow

Favorite food: Sushi

What do you do for fun? Play volleyball

Whom do you admire most, and why? My mom, because she has been there for me through everything.

Educational goals: I plan to go to college and major in engineering. Right now, I really like UNC-Charlotte.

Career goal: I want to be an engineer. I really want to work with NASA one day, so I'm thinking of focusing on aerospace engineering.

For Allyson Wiggs and Ms. Katy Leonard, teachers, how does this student’s exemplary behavior illustrate the goals your school is pursuing? "Nadia's exemplary behavior illustrates Trask Middle's goals because not only is Nadia an exemplary student, she is also an example to everyone of how we should treat one another. Nadia is kind to everyone she interacts with and no matter what might be going on, you can count on Nadia to be positive and always have a smile on her face. We can't wait to hear about all of the things Nadia is going to accomplish in her life, and we are so proud to call her a Trask Bear."

