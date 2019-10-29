BURGAW -- Author and historian Jack Fryar Jr. will speak on The Rise and Fall of the 1666 Barbadian First Settlement in Carolina at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9 at the Pender County Library, 103 S. Cowan St. The free public program is presented by Moores Creek Battleground Association Round Table in collaboration with the public library.

Before North and South Carolina were divided, English settlers on the island of Barbados commissioned Massachusetts sea captain William Hilton to explore the Cape Fear region beginning in 1663. Hilton explored the lower Cape Fear River and went up the Northeast Cape Fear River as far as Rocky Point and Stag Park, which he named in his report.

Influenced by Hilton’s report, an estimated 800 Barbadians came to establish a settlement they named Charles Town.

Fryar is a life-long resident of southeastern North Carolina, a Marine Corps veteran, and an active member of numerous historical organizations. Fryar has been a professional writer and publisher since 1994. Fryer has authored or edited many volumes of North Carolina and Cape Fear history. His historical specialty is colonial North Carolina, particularly during the 17th century.

