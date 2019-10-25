A juvenile is in custody on multiple charges in connection with a drive-by shooting on Pamela Drive in Spartanburg early Thursday morning.

According to Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office records, Diego Salgado, 17, of 149 Gregory St in Roebuck, is charged with two counts of attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a dwelling and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

According to sheriff's office reports, a home at 411 Pamela Drive was hit by gunfire early Thursday morning around 3 a.m.

Later that day, Salgado was stopped by deputies at the intersection of Spring Street and Balton Court shortly before 2:30 p.m. Thursday, after the white BMW he was driving matched the description of a vehicle captured on video surveillance footage near Pamela Drive. An occupant of that car was recorded shooting into the home.

According to the report, Salgado told deputies during the traffic stop he was on his way to Lone Oak Road to pick his sister up from school. Deputies said Salgado gave permission to search the car, and he claimed he was not in possession of drugs or weapons.

Deputies later found a Glock 30 pistol beneath the driver's seat along with two spent .45 shell casings in the driver's door, and the incident report indicates Salgado made a confession to deputies.