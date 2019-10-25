Early voting is off to a slow start in Onslow County but there is still time for voters who don’t want to wait for Election Day to cast a ballot.

One-stop absentee voting, also known as early voting, continues through Nov. 1 for most November municipal elections in Eastern North Carolina.

Onslow County Elections Director Jason Dedmond said as of the end of the day Thursday they'd had 446 votes cast during early voting.

“This includes both the Board of Elections and Commons (Recreation Center) locations and all municipalities combined,” Dedmond said. “I would say we are off to a slow start. I understand many in the area like to vote on Election Day, but please come out if you can and go ahead and exercise your right to vote.”

Dedmond said early voting in Onslow County municipal elections will be available Saturday, Oct. 26, as well as Monday through Friday for those who can’t make it during the work week.

Voters in Carteret, and Lenoir counties have the opportunity to early vote in their respective municipal races this Saturday as well.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5. Only registered voters living within city or town limits may vote in their respective municipal election.

While early voting is open in most municipal races across the area, some voters can only cast a ballot on Election Day.

For more information on early voting in area counties, see below:

Onslow County

Early voting is available for all municipal elections in Onslow County.

Two locations are available: the Board of Elections office on Georgetown Road and the Commons Recreation Center of Recreation Way, both in Jacksonville.

The early voting sites are open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except Sunday through Nov. 1.

Craven County

Absentee voting is only available for the municipal election for the City of Havelock.

As of Friday morning, only 35 voters had voted one-stop.

“We have found that the City of Havelock voters do not want to come to New Bern to vote in their city elections, but we have to have early voting by law at our (Board of Elections) office,” said Craven County Elections Director Meloni Wray. “The only way it could be in Havelock would be if the City of Havelock requested another site open in Havelock and the city is not willing to pay for an additional site.”

For those wishing to cast a ballot early, the Board of Elections office is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Lenoir County

According to the Lenoir County Board of Elections, 636 voters had cast a ballot early as of Friday morning in municipal races in Kinston, La Grange, Grifton and Pink Hill.

They will have early voting on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at two locations, the Lenoir County Board of Elections and BOE and Teachers Memorial.

Next week, the Board of Elections is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Teachers Memorial will be open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Carteret County

Early voting is open in Carteret County on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday next week.

Three locations are open: Board of Elections office in Beaufort, Fort Benjamin Park in Newport, and Western Carteret Community Center in Cedar Point.

Pamlico County

In Pamlico County, absentee voting is only available for the Town of Oriental. All other towns only have voting on Election Day.

Voters for that race may vote early Monday through Friday of next week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Pamlico County Courthouse in Bayboro.

Only 16 voters had cast a ballot in the Oriental race as of Friday morning, according the elections officials.

