WILMINGTON -- A family fall festival, sponsored by Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church, Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, Perkinsville Missionary Baptist Church, and Union Missionary Baptist Church, will be held 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31 in the parking lot of Union Missionary Baptist Church, 2711 Princess Place Drive.

There will be face painting, food, games, music, and much more. No costumes or masks allowed.

