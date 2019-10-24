Henderson County Public Schools participated in Biting Into North Carolina Crunch Day on Wednesday.

The school system joined other schools, preschools, colleges and individuals across the state in celebrating National Farm to School Month by crunching into locally grown apples during the North Carolina Crunch.

Child Nutrition Services partnered with Henderson's Best produce to provide pre-sliced apples to all lunch participants on North Carolina Crunch Day.

The event encourages healthy eating and supports farm-to-school and local food initiatives throughout the state. It also provides a learning opportunity for students to appreciate the agricultural community that surrounds them.

For more information about the North Carolina Crunch, visit www.growing-minds.org/northcarolina-crunch.