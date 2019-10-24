They rarely, if ever, make headlines. They don't run for office, and they often appear in the small type, among other names, near the bottom of a news story on some worthwhile project.

Locals, however, know Reid and Linda Murchison as one of Wilmington's power couples, working silently in ways big and small to make the community better.

"Truly, they sit on more boards than you can shake a stick at," said Camilla Herlevich, director of the N.C. Coastal Land Trust. Linda Murchison is a past president of the Land Trust and was just re-elected as a board member.

Reid Murchison III, managing director for investments with Wells Fargo Advisors, quietly advises multiple nonprofits on how to manage their finances, Herlevich said, at no charge.

A partial list of their local giving includes donations to the University of North Carolina Wilmington, Cape Fear Community College, Airlie Gardens, the New Hanover County Arboretum, Cameron Art Museum, the Thalian Hall Center for the Performing Arts, DREAMS of Wilmington, WHQR, the Historic Wilmington Foundation, the Cape Fear Area United Way, Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity (Reid was the founding president), Good Shepherd House, StepUp Wilmington, and the Full Belly Project.

"That's mostly an illusion," Linda Murchison said. "We don't give that much." Others disagree. In 2012, the Cape Fear Region of the Association of Fundraising Professionals named the Murchisons its Philanthropists of the Year. In 2013, the Wilmington Civitan Club presented them with its Good Citizenship Award.

The couple came from a glittering background. A Minnesota native, the former Linda Spencer attended Miss Porter's School in Farmington, Connecticut, and graduated cum laude from Williams College. Her father was CEO of the computer and aerospace giant Honeywell.

Reid graduated from Episcopal High School in Alexandria, Virginia, and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. His family had been prominent in banking and wholesaling in Wilmington for more than a century.

Their 1981 wedding was written up in The New York Times. At the time, she was working on education issues with The Asia Society; he was vice president of a New York advertising firm.

In 1984, they relocated to Wilmington, with Reid Murchison joining the family hardware and sporting goods business, eventually taking it over. One big reason for the move, he said, was that the Port City seemed a better place to raise children than the Big Apple.

The move was a major adjustment for Linda. "I had never actually been south of Washington before I met Reid," she said. Fortunately, in Wilmington, she found a circle of friends with intellectual and artistic interests.

She also found new challenges. Within a few years, she was in leadership positions with Habitat for Humanity, the Good Shepherd Center, and New Horizons School. She was a social worker with Lower Cape Fear Hospice, and she volunteers several days each month with Help Hub, a program at the Jo Ann Carter Harrelson Center that offers emergency assistance to people and families in need who have no idea where to go.

For both Murchisons, a turning point came in 1989, when Reid sold his interest in J.W. Murchison Co. to a larger corporation. After managing it for the new owners for a couple of years, the couple decided to take a sabbatical. Since both were deeply religious and both had thought about attending seminary, they decided to enter a year of intensive work in pastoral studies at Trinity College in Bristol, England.

For both, it was a moving experience. "It gave us a chance to ponder deep questions," Reid said. "For me, it was a chance to look at business and commerce through a theological perspective."

On returning to Wilmington, the Murchisons became even more active in St. James Episcopal Church. Reid was licensed as an Episcopal lay preacher, and used his financial skills to head up the church's successful capital campaign. Linda became a leader in St. James' Spiritual Growth Commission and served as a chaplain's associate at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. As a spiritual director (counselor), she leads women's retreats — often hiking into the woods while doing so.

Not that the Murchisons are exactly monastic. "They garden, drink wine with friends, take safaris to Africa and enjoy reading, the theater and music," Herlevich said.

Both dedicated outdoorsmen, the Murchisons have hiked the Appalachian Trail. They spend their summers on property in Wyoming, where they enjoy fly-fishing, horseback riding and rock climbing.

Beth Rutledge, executive director of the Historic Wilmington Foundation, also noted their involvement in historic preservation.

"The Murchisons have done so much for historic preservation, they're practically legendary," she said.

The couple are devoted to their two grown children and four grandchildren.

"We are called to be stewards of what we're given," Reid said, "including Creation itself. All of that is a gift — and we've been extremely lucky. In return, we need to support what is for the good of the whole."