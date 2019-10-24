On Friday and Saturday, Nov. 8-9 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Hendersonville Drove No. 258 of the Benevolent Patriotic Order of DOES, an organization affiliated with Hendersonville Elks Lodge No. 1616, will hold a "Hand-crafted Holiday" in the Grand Hall of the Elks Lodge at 546 N. Justice St., Hendersonville.

Admission is free. The event will feature local crafters only, with emphasis on hand-made crafts and jewelry. Homemade baked goods will be for sale and raffle tickets for a gift basket can be purchased.

Proceeds from the event will benefit local charities that call upon the DOES for assistance from time to time.

For vendor information and other inquiries, contact Patty Kitlasz at 828-808-0416 or Ann Crisp at 828-674-2376.