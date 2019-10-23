1. Hauntings at Heritage Square: Hunt for ghosts in three historic buildings at Heritage Square, 225 Dick St. Tours take place every Friday and Saturday night in October, as well as Halloween night, beginning at 6 p.m. with six tours each evening. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at Eventbrite. For more information, call Heritage Square at 910-483-6009. The Sandford House, Oval Ballroom and Baker-Haigh-Nimocks House make up the museum grounds called Heritage Square.

2. Zombie Walk: The 10th annual Zombie Walk is scheduled for Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. in downtown Fayetteville. The event begins with a pre-party at 6 p.m. at the Headquarters Library at 300 Maiden Lane; the walk begins at 8. It moves from the library to Hay Street to the Market House. There will be musical performances at 8:30 p.m. near the Market House. A zombie prom is scheduled for 10 p.m. at Drunk Horse Pub, 106 S. Eastern Blvd. For more information, contact the Cool Spring Downtown District at 910-223-1089.

3. Chinese Cirque: Cirque Mei will perform Sunday at 4 p.m. at Givens Performing Arts Center on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Pembroke. Cirque Mei features traditional and contemporary Chinese circus acts. Tickets are $10 to $36 and can be purchased online at uncp.edu/gpactickets or by calling the box office at 910-521-6361.

