I would like to publicly thank Community Concerts of Fayetteville President Billy Kirby and Attractions Director Michael Fleishman for bringing the band Chicago to the Crown Complex on Oct. 15. They last visited Fayetteville in '73 or '74, performing in the arena. It is worth noting that last week's performance marked the last week of touring the country by Chicago for this year. Unfortunately lead vocalist Neil Donell has been ill and missed our performance here, and in South Carolina and Florida this past weekend. This led to a set-list that omitted some of their biggest hits, including "Hard Habit to Break," "Hard To Say I'm Sorry," and "If You Leave Me Now." Give credit to original Chicago member Robert Lamm and others for stepping up and not missing a beat vocally. Thanks again to Community Concerts of Fayetteville.

Robert W. Thomas, Fayetteville