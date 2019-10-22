Woman injured in hit-and-run at intersection of Carolina Beach Road and Marion Drive

WILMINGTON – A 63-year-old woman was injured Monday in a hit-and-run at the intersection of Carolina Beach Road and Marion Drive.

Wimington police responded to the scene just before 7:30 p.m. Portions of the intersection were shut down for several hours as officers completed the investigation. Debris from the collision included part of the suspect vehicle’s front grille, leading officers to believe the suspect is driving a 1997-2002 white or light-colored Buick Century.

The woman was traveling southbound on Carolina Beach Road in a GMC Jimmy when a Buick sedan attempted to cross from Holbrooke Avenue to Marion Drive. The Buick t-boned the GMC, causing the victim’s vehicle to spin and roll over several times before coming to a stop in the roadway. The victim was briefly pinned and suffered a severe injury to her arm and hand. It is not considered life-threatening. The suspect immediately fled the scene westbound on Marion Drive.

If you have information pertaining to this crime, please call 910-343-3609 or use Text-a-Tip.