For the second time in a year, Pam and Norris Howell are gathering support and strength to fight a cancer diagnosis.

The couple is still reeling after learning of Pam’s rare tongue cancer last September. She has been through treatments and surgery and had just returned to work as a Burns High school counselor in August when her husband learned of his diagnosis of stage two rectal cancer.

Both of them had around a one percent chance of contracting their respective types of cancer.

“Just couldn’t believe it,” Norris said of his reaction when he was told the news. “Disbelief.”

He said his faith in God has helped him through, and they are taking it one day at a time.

Norris is undergoing chemo treatments and will then go through radiation before taking around three months to heal and recover. In April or May, he expects to have surgery at Presbyterian Hospital in Charlotte where he will receive a colostomy bag.

He said it has been a difficult thing to accept.

Between Pam and Norris, some weeks they have as many as nine doctor appointments.

“She’s 42, I’m 41, that’s a lot of doctors to be going to,” he said

Pam, who had stage three cancer when it was discovered, was told the cancer could return.

Norris said a suspicious spot was recently discovered on her right kidney and in her lymph nodes.

The couple has twin children who are students at Burns High School.

Throughout the whole ordeal, Norris said there has been a tremendous show of support from not only family, but friends and churches.

Pam is currently working part time, and Norris said he works at Stamey Funeral Home in Fallston when he feels able.

As the medical bills accumulate, the community has stepped up to try and find a way to help.

Fallston Baptist Church hosted a fundraiser for Pam in January and next month, Bethlehem United Methodist Church will partner with Fallston Baptist to hold another barbeque fundraiser.

The benefit will be held at 1 p.m. until sold out on Nov. 2 at Bethlehem United Methodist located at 6753 N.C. 182 in Cherryville. People can dine in or carry out. Pork and chicken will be available and sides, drink and dessert are included. It is by donation only.

“The whole county has been with us through tough times,” Norris said.

He said the family was supported when their home was struck by lightning in 2009 and burned to the ground and during his wife’s fight with cancer earlier this year. He expects more of the same as he goes through his own treatments and recovery.

Norris said the past few months have brought him closer to God and family.

“You realize what’s important, things we take for granted every day is the most important things,” he said.

