SALUDA — Authorities in North Carolina have identified a hiker who fell from a waterfall and died over the weekend.

Polk County Emergency Management Director Bobby Arledge confirmed to McClatchy news group on Monday that 28-year-old Aaron Post of South Carolina died after sliding down Big Bradley Falls on Saturday.

He says he heard the hiker was taking a photo at the top of the remote Saluda spot when he lost his balance and tumbled down.

In a Facebook post Saturday, the Henderson County Rescue Squad said they extracted Post from a rugged area and flew him in a helicopter to a hospital.

Hiking websites say the waterfall drops 75 feet.

An investigation is being conducted into the circumstances surrounding Post’s death and no foul play is suspected, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said.

News outlets reported in 2017 that a 47-year-old hiker died in a fall at the same spot. In April 2012, the body of a missing 24-year-old hiker was found at the base of the waterfall, and in 2008, a forester helping to put out a brush fire fell from the falls.

In June 2006, a man in his early 20s died after he attempted to climb to the top of the falls and fell about 60 feet.

In May of 2000, a man in his 20s fell to his death at the falls while hiking. A 71-year-old woman lost her footing and fell to her death from the falls in October of the same year, only two days after a 15-year-old boy fell about 50 feet and nearly died from a similar fall at Big Bradley.