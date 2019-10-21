WILMINGTON -- The Pleasure Island Sea Turtle Project will be hosting a a wine tasting fundraiser, 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9 at Soif de vin.

There will be six distributors with multiple different wines. Tickets are $45 in advance and $50 at the door. There will be a raffle including prizes from the House of Blues, Nascar Hall of Fame, Flaming Amy's, and Salty Chic. There also will be a seafood dip competition with entries from local restaurants . Tickets can be purchased in advance at https://squareup.com/store/PISTPStore/.

All proceeds go to the Sea Turtle Project and the Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Hospital.

