The leader of the NC Clean Energy Business Alliance may have asked for money at the wrong time.

A report by Charlotte TV station WBTV says an alternative energy business organization may have violated state campaign finance laws when in August its director asked its members to make campaign donations to state Republican state Rep. John Szoka of Cumberland County.

There is no allegation that Szoka broke the law. Szoka said Friday he has not been contacted by the State Board of Elections about it.

At issue is whether Chris Cormody, the executive director of the North Carolina Clean Energy Business Alliance, broke the law in an email to the organization’s members Aug. 21 by asking the members to donate to Szoka’s reelection campaign. WBTV published a copy of the email with its report.

“We have never been in a stronger position to bring a business friendly environment for renewables to the Carolinas,” Cormody’s email says. “Let’s roll up our sleeves (and open our checkbooks) for the year ahead.”

The problem is a matter of timing. The Clean Energy Business Alliance has lobbyists at the General Assembly and when North Carolina’s part-time state legislature is “in session” — is in a period of making laws — it is illegal for an organization with a lobbyist to solicit donations for legislative candidates. The Legislature was in session Aug. 21.

Cormody said Friday he discussed the email with two lawyers.

“The message that I got is that we are allowed to talk with our members,” Cormody said, and the language in the email did not break the law. “That was my understanding,” he said.

He said the Board of Elections has not contacted him about the Aug. 21 email.

The Fayetteville Observer asked the Board of Elections whether there is an investigation. A spokesman shared the statute involved and a summary of it and said the staff is otherwise not allowed to comment.

Szoka told WBTV that if the state Board of Elections concludes he received unlawful donations, he would return the money.

Because the Legislature was still in session Sept. 25, the Clean Energy Alliance and its political action committee canceled its financial sponsorship of the Szoka reception at the solar energy convention, Cormordy said, and Szoka paid for it instead. This was done because it’s illegal for political action committees to raise money for candidates while the lawmaking session is underway.

In asking for people to donate to Szoka, Cormody’s Aug. 21 email praised Szoka for his support of laws and policies for solar and wind power, for electric cars, and related matters. He also cited Szoka’s efforts with Republican Rep. Larry Strickland on Aug. 20 to block Duke Energy from getting legislation passed that Duke has been pressing for. Duke wants to change how electric power rates are set.

Duke contends its legislation will modernize how rates are set and benefit customers. Critics, including Cormody and Szoka, say Duke’s legislation will make electricity needlessly more expensive for customers.

The legislation is part of Senate Bill 559, which is pending before the House. It’s unclear if it has sufficient votes to pass.

The General Assembly is still in session, which is unusual for this time of year. The lawmakers are still in Raleigh due to an impasse between the legislature’s Republican majority and Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper on passage of the 2019-2021 state budget.

Until the lawmakers adjourn their lawmaking session, it remains illegal for organizations with lobbyists to raise money for candidates for the General Assembly, for governor and for several statewide offices.

Poll workers needed

The Cumberland County Board of Elections is hiring several hundred people to work the polls in the 2020 elections.

To apply, visit the Cumberland County Board of Elections at 227 Fountainhead Lane in Fayetteville between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays. People with questions are asked to call the elections office at 910-678-7733.

Political events

Below are upcoming events of political interest in the Fayetteville-Fort Bragg region. To have your event listed, send your notice to InsidePolitics@fayobserver.com.

• Cumberland County Democratic Men’s Club: Tuesday, K&W Carolina, Bordeaux Center shopping center, 1758 Owen Drive. Order meal by 5:30 p.m., meeting starts at 6 p.m. Guest speaker: Terri Robertson, director of the Cumberland County Board of Elections.

• Red, White & Blue and Politics Too BBQ: 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, Mazarick Park, 1400 Belvedere Ave. in Fayetteville. Presented by the Fayetteville Republican Women’s Club and to have appearances by GOP candidates. Cost: $20. Advance tickets required (purchase on Eventbrite.com). Contact frwc2013@gmail.com for more information.

Staff writer Paul Woolverton can be reached at pwoolverton@fayobserver.com or 910-486-3512.