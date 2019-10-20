To the editor: I want to thank the Herald-Journal and AP writer Deb Riechmann for informing readers what we should believe about President Trump's phone call with Ukrainian President Zelensky. I believe a written transcript of the call was made public to everyone who wanted to read it over two weeks ago.

There should be no surprise that President Trump wants to get to the bottom of the 2016 election coup. In May of this year, President Trump, on the White House lawn, said he was going to ask the UK, Austrailia and Ukraine to help with this mess. Why should this be such a problem? Earlier in the year, three Democratic senators wrote a thinly veiled letter threatening the Ukrainian goverenment, implying that Ukraine must cooperate with the Mueller probe or funds would be shut off.

Joe Biden is caught on tape saying that a Ukrainian prosecutor had to be fired or $1 billion in aid would not be coming to the country. Should there be an impeachment inquiry because an Administration wants to get to find out the origins of a scandal? It was also stated that the Trump Administration directed the conversation to be uploaded into a highly restricted classified computer network.

Former National Security Head Susan Rice said that the Obama Administration used the same classified computer network for their records. Finally, the article seems to make a big deal out of former Obama NSC worker Micheal McFaul writing talking points for Obama when he spoke with Heads of State. I only wish Mr. McFaul could have informed Obama of talking points before the “Line in the Sand,” statement, the ISIS is the JV Team, the ill-planned Libyan invasion, Russia invading Crimea and many more foreign policy disasters.

Joseph Lemon, Spartanburg

Elegant venue

To the editor: I don't mean to rain on Bands and Beats at Barnet Park's parade, and certainly mean no disrespect to The Enforcers that kicked off the inaugural event, according to Chris Lavender's article in the HJ dated Oct. 13. I have no doubt the The Enforcers on stage live up to their well established reputation.

But for seniors, like myself, the Zimmerli ampitheatre, such an elegant venue with its soaring wings-like covering (poetry in simulated motion) that it begs for orchestral music. Classical, if you will. All credit goes to Spartanburg Marriott, Chapman Cultural Center and the City of Spartanburg for their supportive collaboration, and of course to former mayor Bill Barnet and the Zimmerli family, without whom this conversation would not be taking place.

Move the time back to four o'clock and have first-rate (or there around) classical musicians on that under-utilized stage and I wouldn't miss it. Me, and a lot of other folks that seem to be given short-shrift these days in favor of a younger audience. Also, it can be safely assumed parents with young children would much rather attend a classical music gathering than something more loud and raucous.

Additionally, in the referenced article there is a picture of two concert goers, young adults, one of which is, incredibly, sitting squarely on the joined out-stretched hands of two of the seven children that make up a bronze sculpture in the park entitled "CIRCLE OF FRIENDSHIP" by Gary Price (2001). It is dedicated to the memory of former Spartanburg City Manager Roy Lane. There couldn't be a weaker point in the structure. Please don't do that. Behave.

Rodney Starnes, Spartanburg

Remember the orphans

To the editor: November 10, 2019 is Orphan Sunday, a time to stand up for the orphans of the world. There are no more vulnerable human beings than children who have no mother or father, due to tragedies that have occurred in their lives, ranging from parental terminations, accidents, sicknesses, and war.

Orphaned children need our help. We need to bring the cause of legally free children, orphans, in the U.S. to the forefront. Remember that you do not have to live overseas to be an orphan. Children in foster care are regular children who, through no fault of their own, had to be removed from their families due to abusive or neglectful situations. Thousands of children in the U.S. enter the foster care system every year. Many will return home, but the remainder will stay in the system.

Once the birth parents’ rights are terminated, the children become legal orphans in the U.S.! There are over 100,000 legally free orphans in the US, waiting and hoping for a forever family. Let’s bring these children’s hopes and dreams to the awareness of America. Tell their story at your church, civic club, and community events. Be a volunteer Guardian Ad Litem. They deserve a VOICE! Consider being a foster parent OR look into adoption for the ultimate gift — a forever home — where we can come back to celebrate holidays, to lick our personal wounds, to mourn the loss of other family members, and feel safe and secure.

June Bond, executive director, Adoption Advocacy, Spartanburg

Support for Rob Rain

I am writing in support of Rob Rain’s candidacy for Spartanburg City Council District Two. As a lifelong resident of Spartanburg and former administrator in our public schools, I care deeply about our community and its future. Rob Rain’s experience in business, community service, and the Marine Corps, as well as his approach to city governance, will serve Spartanburg well as we seek to grow our economy responsibly and provide opportunities for our residents.

I have known Rob for several years, and respect his dedicated service to his family, his community, and our nation, as he served us in Iraq and Afghanistan. Rob and I have served together at Westminster Presbyterian Church, and I know that he will bring the same dedication and creative thinking to our City Council that he demonstrates daily in his other endeavors.

I encourage residents in Fernwood, Hillcrest, and Hillbrook to join me in voting for Rob Rain on Nov. 5.

Perrin Powell, Spartanburg

State employees

To the editor: Why did South Carolina teachers get a higher pay raise this year than other state employees? The South Carolina teachers received a 4% pay raise while state employees only received a 2% raise with a $600 one-time bonus.

I’m a retired state employee who worked as a regular state employee and in the school system, giving me insight to both groups. Both groups are state employees, so why is one better than the other? What makes teachers more deserving than other state employees?

It’s my opinion that other state employees should receive the same pay raises as teachers since they are all state servants. South Carolina teachers and other state employees should not be rewarded more than the other.

South Carolina teachers and state employees are considerably behind in average pay received as compared to state employees in neighboring Southeastern states. A recent study funded by the state of South Carolina concluded that state employees are only paid 85% of the Southeastern average, putting them 15% behind in overall pay. Both groups need to be paid a wage that is in line with other Southeastern states.

The South Carolina Legislature needs to implement ways to get pay rates up for all parties concerned, and do it judiciously as to not favor one group over the other.

Larry Duck, Marion