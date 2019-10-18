To the editor: Over $3,000,000 — that is how many of your tax dollars Councilman John Dockendorf is willing spend for a path to nowhere. John compares No Highland Lake Road to I-26, but there is no comparison. In several meetings with Flat Rock Village Council members, NCDOT stated that North Highland Lake Road is rated 0 for road safety, 0 for capacity issues and 0 for road condition.

Total cost is projected to be over $3,000,000 and may take up to two years to complete, as per NCDOT. Make no mistake about it, NCDOT was asked to complete this project because some members of Council wanted to have NCDOT pay for the path from Flat Rock Park to Greenville Highway, ultimately leading to the Sandburg Home.

No matter that this takes private property by eminent domain and destroys a multitude of trees for no purpose. All this without first studying to ensure such a plan could be completed. This may not be possible. So this would truly be a “path to nowhere.” But John and the current Village Council have no qualms about spending $3,000,000 of your money for this chimera. Canceling this project will cost Flat Rock nothing.

Tom Carpenter, candidate for Flat Rock Village Council

Be a patriot

To the editor: All Democrats do not support abortion. Neither do they want to dictate the personal decisions of others concerning their personal lives. All conservative Republicans are not fascists. They are concerned for and hold true many of the values common to all Americans. So what is this turmoil about?

First of all, we are at best imperfect. As wealthy and powerful as we are, we have not lived up to our potential as stewards of the planet or each other. Since World War II, we have engaged in senseless wars which have decimated our instincts for compassion and caring.

We are on the threshold of another genocidal event against the Kurdish people, the likes of which may very well surpass Turkeys massacre of the Armenians, which started on April 24, 1915.

Donald Trump's obsessive desire for the approval of demagogue heads of state is directly responsible for this mess. ISIS will rejuvenate, millions of people will die and suffer and the tinder box which is the mid-east will explode.

So, how about it, Americans! Donald Trump is mentally ill. I don’t care what political party you belong to or about the veracity of your diatribes.

Be a patriot. Write or call your representatives now!

Dr. Richard Winchell, Hendersonville